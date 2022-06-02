Amber Heard lawyer says ‘enormous amount of evidence was suppressed’ in defamation trial against Johnny Depp

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has spoken out following the verdict to say that “an enormous amount of evidence was suppressed” during the weeks-long trial.

Attorney Elaine Bredehoft appeared on The Today Show on Thursday morning, hours after a jury determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about being a victim of domestic abuse.

The jury also found in favour of one of three claims in Ms Heard’s countersuit, determining that Mr Depp’s lawyer had called her abuse allegations against her ex-husband a hoax.

Ms Bredehoft shared her reaction to the verdict with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie while affirming that Ms Heard will not be able to pay the millions awarded to Mr Depp.

“Well, you know, really what happened here is it’s a tale of two trials. Johnny Depp brought a suit in the UK for the same case,” Ms Bredehoft said in reference to Mr Depp’s 2020 UK libel case against The Sun, which had labeled him a “wife beater” over Ms Heard’s allegations.

“The burden of proof was easier for him there, The Sun had to actually prove that it was true. And the court found there — and we weren’t allowed to tell the jury this — but the court found that Mr. Depp had committed at least 12 acts of domestic violence, including sexual violence against Amber.

“So what did Depp’s team learn from this? Demonize Amber and suppress the evidence. We had an enormous amount of evidence that was suppressed in this case that was in the UK case. In the UK case when it came in, Amber won and Mr. Depp lost.”

More follows…

