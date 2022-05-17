Amber Heard is grilled over alleged attack where Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with liquor bottle

Amber Heard was grilled in court over the alleged violent attack where she accused Johnny Depp of sexually assaulting her with a liquor bottle.

Intense cross-examination resumed in court on Tuesday morning, with Mr Depp’s attorney questioning Ms Heard about a violent incident that took place in Australia in early 2015.

The former spouses have both given vastly different accounts of the incident.

Ms Heard previously testified that her then-husband assaulted her with a glass liquor bottle and how she lay in fear that the glass may have been broken inside of her.

“The next thing I remember, I was bent over backwards on the bar, meaning my chest was up. I was staring at the blue light. My back is on the countertop and I thought he was punching me. I felt this pressure on my pubic bone. I thought he was punching me,” she said in early May.

“I could feel his arm moving and it looked like he was punching me. But I could just feel this pressure.”

Ms Heard said she remembered being still, not wanting to move, looking around the room, and seeing broken bottles and broken glass.

“I remember not wanting to move because I didn’t know of it was broken – I didn’t know if the bottle that he had inside me was broken,” she said.

“I couldn’t feel it. I didn’t feel pain. I didn’t feel pain. I didn’t feel anything. … I looked around and I saw so much broken glass… I just remember thinking ‘Please God, please. I hope it’s not broken.’”

Mr Depp’s attorney tried to pick apart Ms Heard’s version of events, grilling her about the timeline of the violent incident that night.

“I have never testified to a sequence,” Ms Heard responded.

“He did a lot of things that night.”

The court heard an audio clip of Mr Depp and Ms Heard speaking about the incident in Australia.

In the clip, Mr Depp is heard saying he went into rooms in the house away from his spouse, likening it to a break in a boxing match.

“You weren’t scared of him at all were you?” questioned the attorney.

Ms Heard replied: “This was a man who tried to kill me. Of course I was scared but he was also my husband.”

