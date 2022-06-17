Amber Heard interview – live: Johnny Depp accuses ex-wife of ‘reimagining’ case in NBC sitdown

Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has accused Amber Heard and her legal team of “reimagining” the couple’s bitter legal battle in her first interview since a jury decided against her.

A portion of the interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie – which will air in full on Dateline on Friday – was released on Peacock on Thursday afternoon, in which Depp’s team responded to Heard speaking out.

“It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favor,” his team said.

It came after an anonymous juror came forward to reveal that Heard’s “ice-cold” testimony was perceived as “crocodile tears” by the panel.

Further, he told Good Morning America that the jury found her emotional testimony “didn’t add up” and they believed her to be the “aggressor” in the couple’s doomed relationship.

Sections of Heard’s interview aired on Today earlier this week, with her saying she will stand by her testimony “to my dying day” and that she paid the price for “speaking truth to power”.

Show latest update 1655438289 Heard denies she has been cut from Aquaman 2 Amber Heard has denied rumours she has been cut from Aquaman 2. On 14 June a source claimed Heard had been removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and her part recast. However, this rumour has been refuted by Heard’s representative. “The rumour mill continues as it has from day one – inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane,” a rep for Heard told The Independent. Leonie Cooper reports: Oliver O’Connell 17 June 2022 04:58 1655435709 Heard says she’ll tell her one-year-old daughter ‘everything’ about legal battle “I get to be a mom,” Ms Heard said. “Like full time, where I don’t have to juggle calls with lawyers.” Here’s what else Ms Heard said about her future: Oliver O’Connell 17 June 2022 04:15 1655433009 Camille Vasquez to defend Johnny Depp once again Camille Vasquez, the surprise star of the legal team that successfully argued the defamation case against Amber Heard for Johnny Depp, will once again represent the actor in court. Alongside fellow Brown Rudnick partner Randall Smith, Ms Vasquez will defend Mr Depp in a personal injury lawsuit filed against him by Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, location manager on the movie City of Lies. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 17 June 2022 03:30 1655430309 LinkedIn user sparks outrage with promo based on fake Depp-Heard transcript Amber Raiken reports. Oliver O’Connell 17 June 2022 02:45 1655427609 Heard says she ‘still loves’ Depp as Today show airs old footage of engagement reveal “I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.” Rachel Sharp has the story. Oliver O’Connell 17 June 2022 02:00 1655424909 Heard says Captain Jack Sparrow fans outside court made her feel ‘less than human’ Louis Chilton has the story. Oliver O’Connell 17 June 2022 01:15 1655422209 Heard says she fears Johnny Depp will sue her again “I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step I take will present another opportunity for this sort of silencing,” she said. “Which is what I guess a defamation lawsuit is meant to do, it’s meant to take your voice.” Megan Sheets reports. Oliver O’Connell 17 June 2022 00:30 1655419509 Heard grilled by Savannah Guthrie over audio ‘taunting’ Johnny Depp played at trial Rachel Sharp reports: Oliver O’Connell 16 June 2022 23:45 1655416809 Heard felt ‘less than human’ during trial “Every single day I passed, for three, four, sometimes six blocks, city blocks with people holding signs saying ‘burn the witch’, ‘death to Amber’. After three and a half weeks, I took the stand and saw just a courtroom packed full of Captain Jack Sparrow fans, who were vocal, energised,” Ms Heard said. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 16 June 2022 23:00 1655415609 Heard insists ‘I spoke truth to power’ in first post-trial interview Amber Heard insists that she spoke “truth to power” throughout the high-profile defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a recent exclusive interview on NBC’s Today Show . “The First Amendment protects speech … it doesn’t protect lies that amount to defamation,” NBC host Savannah Guthrie put to the actor in her first interview since Mr Depp won his $50m defamation case against her. The jury also awarded Ms Heard a partial win in her countersuit, which was decided earlier this month. Megan Sheets 16 June 2022 22:40

Source Link Amber Heard interview - live: Johnny Depp accuses ex-wife of ‘reimagining’ case in NBC sitdown