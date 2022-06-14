Amber Heard interview – live: Actor tells Today Show she stands by every word of testimony ‘until dying day’

Amber Heard discusses Johnny Depp verdict in first TV interview

Amber Heard is set to give her first televised interview since losing her multi-million dollar defamation battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp this Friday.

The sit-down with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, airing at 8pm EST on 17 June, comes over two weeks after Depp emerged victorious in his $50m defamation case against Heard after three days of deliberations by a jury, which also handed her a partial win in her countersuit.

In a preview clip released Monday, Heard revealed that she doesn’t blame the jury for siding against her.

“I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” she said.

Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in the op-ed, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence –and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

While she didn’t name him, Depp claimed her allegations took a massive toll on his career. Heard pursued a $100m counterclaim, accusing Depp of conducting a “smear campaign” against her.

Show latest update 1655207222 Heard felt ‘less than human’ during trial On her personal experience during the seven weeks of the trial, she told Ms Guthrie on Today: “This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through. I have never felt more removed from my own humanity.” Oliver O’Connell 14 June 2022 12:47 1655206821 Heard: Even the most well-intentioned juror would’ve found it impossible to avoid social media Ms Heard says she thinks “the vast majority of this trial was played out on social media.” Asked by Ms Guthrie is she thought the jury saw the social media, she replies: “How could they not? I think even the most well-intentioned juror, it would have been impossible to avoid this.” Oliver O’Connell 14 June 2022 12:40 1655206655 “I would not blame the average person for looking at this and how it’s covered and seeing it as Hollywood brats at their worst,” says Ms Heard, adding that she thought it was about much bigger issues around free speech. Oliver O’Connell 14 June 2022 12:37 1655206417 Amber Heard Today show interview continues NBC’s Today show has aired further clips of the exclusive interview between Savannah Guthrie and Amber Heard. Ms Heard was asked how she felt about the verdict and whether it had sunk in. “How could it? Surreal and difficult. In part, yes. This has been a long time coming.” When asked about her testimony, she said: “I will stand by every word of my testimony until my dying day.” Oliver O’Connell 14 June 2022 12:33 1655204400 Heard calls Depp a ‘fantastic actor’ in first post-verdict interview The Independent’s Inga Parkel reports: Megan Sheets 14 June 2022 12:00 1655200800 Heard says she doesn’t blame jurors for siding with Depp Heard says she doesn’t blame jurors for siding with Depp In a clip from the interview released Monday, Heard said she “understands” why jurors ruled in favour of Depp. “I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” she said. The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has more: Megan Sheets 14 June 2022 11:00 1655193600 What are Heard’s options to appeal? The day after the verdict was handed down on 1 June, Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft said her client “absolutely” will appeal. Heard is expected to talk about the appeal in her interview with NBC airing this week. Until then, here’s what three attorneys who spoke to The Independent’s Clémence Michallon said about her potential avenues for appeal: Megan Sheets 14 June 2022 09:00 1655186400 Unlikely cult celebrities of Johnny Depp v Amber Heard Fans of the estranged couple exhaustively documented the plaintiff and defendant’s every move and mannerism in court, their attorneys’ arguments, the judge’s interventions and a wealth of colourful witness testimony on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, carving up what might have amounted to dry legal proceedings into a spectator sport. All of which has raised disapproving eyebrows in some quarters, with concerns expressed that the real issue at the heart of the case, domestic violence , was lost in what has become a bad taste viral soap opera. While those criticisms are more than valid, there is no question that the trial provided an extraordinary spectacle and a cast of unforgettable supporting characters who found themselves unlikely cult celebrities. Megan Sheets 14 June 2022 07:00 1655179260 Washington Post adds editor’s note to Amber Heard’s 2018 op-ed Following the verdict in the dueling defamation suits filed by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp , the op-ed at the centre of his claim against her has been amended. Megan Sheets 14 June 2022 05:01 1655175600 Each count the Depp-Heard jurors considered As a public figure, Depp faced a high bar to win his libel lawsuit against Heard. According to seven unanimous jurors, he cleared it. Depp’s victory was not absolute, though. Jurors also concluded that part of Heard’s counterclaim had merits. Here is a look at each count jurors considered: Megan Sheets 14 June 2022 04:00

