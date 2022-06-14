Amber Heard insists that she spoke “truth to power” throughout the high-profile defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a recent exclusive interview on NBC’s Today Show .

“The 1st Amendment protects speech … it doesn’t protect lies that amount to defamation,” NBC host Savannah Guthrie put to the actor in her first interview since Mr Depp won his $50m defamation case against her. The jury also awarded Ms Heard a partial win in her countersuit, which was decided earlier this month.

“Free speech does not protect you if you go into a crowded theatre and you scream ‘fire’,” Ms Heard explained in a clip of the interview, which is scheduled to air in full at 8pm ET on Friday 17 June.

“My understanding of what that means is not just the freedom to speak, it’s a freedom to speak truth to power,” she added.

Ms Guthrie responded to the Aquaman actor’s description of free speech, and pointed out that “truth” was the exact point “that was the issue” in the weeks-long defamation trial.

Ms Heard took up that point and emphasised that the truth was what she was after, and because of that, she “paid the price”.

“And that’s all I spoke. I spoke it to power, and I paid the price.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Amber Heard insists ‘I spoke truth to power’ in first post-trial interview