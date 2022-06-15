Amber Heard grilled by Savannah Guthrie over being ‘caught in a lie’ about donating $7m divorce settlement

Amber Heard was grilled by Savannah Guthrie about being “caught in a lie” over her plegde to donate her $7m divorce settlement to charity, in the actor’s first sitdown interview since her bombshell defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The NBC Today host put Ms Heard on the spot over the discrepancies between her pledge and the actual payments made, asking her if she believed that raised doubts about her “credibility” among the jury.

When the couple’s $7m divorce settlement was reached back in August 2016, Ms Heard had said she would split the entire payout equally between the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

The Aquaman actress came under intense scrutiny during the six-week trial after it emerged that the ACLU had received less than half of the $3.5m payment she had pledged.

“You had promised to donate $7m of your divorce settlement to charity,” said Ms Guthrie.

“It was revealed at trial that you haven’t done so yet however they played a tape where you state on air that you have donated it.”

She asked: “Do you think that raised questions as to your credibility with the jury?”

The grilling from the NBC host about the audio comes days after Ms Guthrie admitted that her husband worked as a consultant for Mr Depp’s legal team.

Ms Guthrie is married to Michael Feldman, a public relations consultant and one-time Democratic political adviser who worked on Al Gore’s 2000 presidential campaign.

She made the disclosure about the connection last week when she interviewed Mr Depp’s attorneys Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew on Wednesday morning’s NBC Today show.

“A quick disclosure, my husband has done consulting work for the Depp legal team, but not in connection with this interview,” she said.

Ms Guthrie also previously interviewed Ms Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft on the Today show the morning after the verdict was announced.

Ms Heard’s sitdown with Ms Guthrie marks the first time the actor has given an interview since she lost the defamation case with her ex-husband and was ordered to pay him $8.35m in damages.

Mr Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse and spoke of feeling “the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out”.

Following an explosive six-week trial, a jury of seven determined that Ms Heard had defamed him on all three counts.

Amber Heard is seen on the witness stand during intense cross-examination in the trial

Jurors awarded Mr Depp $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages, before Fairfax County Circuit Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the latter to the state’s legal limit of $350,000.

Ms Heard won one of her three counterclaims against her ex-husband, with the jury finding that Mr Depp – via his lawyer Adam Waldman – defamed her by branding her abuse allegations “fake” and a “sexual violence hoax”.

She was awarded $2m in compensatory damages but $0 in punitive damages, leaving the Aquaman actor $8.35m out of pocket.

Ms Heard described the verdict as “a setback” for women who speak up with allegations of abuse and has said she plans to appeal.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Amber Heard grilled by Savannah Guthrie over being ‘caught in a lie’ about donating $7m divorce settlement