Amber Heard gives first interview since Depp trial verdict

Posted on June 13, 2022 0

Amber Heard has spoken out about the impact of social media following her defamation lawsuit with Johnny Depp.

The actor sued Ms Heard for $50m after she wrote an opinion piece in 2018 implying he abused her.

Mr Depp was awarded $10m and Ms Heard was awarded $2m.

“You couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation,” Ms Heard said.

The interview, which airs on NBC on Friday (17 June), is the actress’ first since the trial’s verdict.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Amber Heard gives first interview since Depp trial verdict