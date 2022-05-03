Amber Heard Fires Her PR Team For 'Bad Headlines' Amidst Legal Battle With Johnny Depp, As She Should

Amidst Amber Heard and Johnny Depp bombshell libel case, the Aquaman actor has now fired her legal team over all the negative coverage she is receiving. The movie comes just few days before Heard is expected to take the stand to testify against her ex-Depp. Previously, as Depp took the stand and made explosive claims about their marriage, fans came out in huge numbers to support the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Meanwhile, Heard has been receiving a huge backlash on the internet and people even started a petition to remove Amber from Aquaman 2 that crossed over 2 million signs.

SEE ALSO: Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Sexually Assaulted Her Using A Liquor Bottle As Their Defamation Case Continues

As per New York Post, Amber Heard switched from her current PR team Precision Strategies to consulting firm Shane Communications on Thursday last week as she is expected to take the stand in court this week. A source said that the actress fired her PR team because, “She doesn’t like bad headlines and was frustrated with her story not being told effectively.” In an interesting turn of events, the new PR firm that Amber has chosen has already worked against Johnny before.

The firm helped Depp’s former business managers, The Management Group, alleged that the actor needed to hire a shrink to control his compulsive spending habit of $2 million per month. Here is how netizens reacted to Amber Heard firing her PR team.

SEE ALSO: ‘Aquaman 2’ Trends On Twitter As Petition To Remove Amber Heard Crosses 2 Million Signatures Amid Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard’s new PR guy David Shane is just as trash as her. He forced himself on a woman after they went on a date. She was horrified when she saw him at court today. pic.twitter.com/QD4s95QrxE — M, MBA (@mimasdiaries) May 2, 2022

Amber Heard’s desperate PR team just keeps proving Dr. Curry diagnosis#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/9nBZqWx979 — Ang_Xim (@Lifeisabirdsong) May 1, 2022

Amber Heard’s new PR boy/lapgod is using his phone inside the courtroom…I repeat ⚠️⚠️⚠️ NEW AMBER HEARD’S BOY/LAPDOG IS USING HIS PHONE INSIDE THE COURTROOM ⚠️⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/TWbEvuK8K8 — Depp’s_girl 👑 (@Deppgirl2) May 3, 2022

Isn’t Amber Heard engaging a new PR firm in the middle of a trial, to smear Johnny Depp, proving his case for him?

SHE DEFAMES HIM PUBLICLY TO SAVE HER OWN FACE — Aishacat🏴‍☠️😻 (@Aishacat5) May 2, 2022

If Amber Heard has the 💵 to pay MORE crisis PR to SMEAR Johnny Depp, then she should have the 💵 to pay the CHLA children’s charity the 💵 she owes them — Aishacat🏴‍☠️😻 (@Aishacat5) May 2, 2022

PLS I CANNOT Amber Heard’s new PR firm tried to bring Jennifer Grey into this and say she’s another “victim” of Johnny Depp and Jennifer Grey said NOPE and came forward with the facts and gave it to us with ✨spice✨#justiceforjohnnydepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard — aya | day 12 (@this_safe_place) May 2, 2022

The narcissist is SO narcissistic that she thinks all of her troubles are her PR firm’s fault and not her own damn self. Dear #AmberHeard, YOU are the problem.#johnnydepp #JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial#AmberHeardIsALiar — HerefortheJDtrial (@Here4theJDtrial) May 2, 2022

Amber Heard and her second in command have spent the longest time accusing Johnny Depp of a PR campaign only for her to have to fire hers mid trial because she can’t control the narrative 🤣

Perhaps try not abusing people? — 🌟🏴‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) May 1, 2022

Amber Heard fired her entire PR team because of bad press. This lady needs a magician, not a PR firm. — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) May 2, 2022

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for writing an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse, although Heard didn’t name Depp, the article came out just 2 year after their marriage ended. As the trial continues, Depp finally took the stand after six years and spoke about his relationship, drug abuse, getting fired from Pirates Of the Caribbean 5 and much more. To top it off, the case is also being televised live with every detail being up for grabs by the media.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Amber Heard Fires Her PR Team For 'Bad Headlines' Amidst Legal Battle With Johnny Depp, As She Should