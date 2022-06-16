Amber Heard Fears Johnny Depp Will Sue Her Again And Find Ways To Silence Her 'No Matter What I Say, Or How I Say It'

Amber Heard thinks that Johnny Depp might sue her again. During the second part of her first sit-in interview with NBC’s Today Show, Heard said that she still ‘deeply loved’ Depp and will always but she didn’t lie about Depp sexually assaulting her. The actress further said that she fears Depp will find ways to silence her again in the future in the way of defamation lawsuits.

In the interview, Amber said that no matter what she did or hw she did it, Depp will always find opportunities to sue her. She said, “I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for the sort of silencing, which is what, I guess, a defamation lawsuit is meant to do,” Heard said. “It’s meant to take your voice.”

EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard tells @SavannahGuthrie that she fears continued “silencing.” AH: “No matter what I say, or how I say it – every step that I take will present another opportunity for this sort of silencing, which is what, I guess, a defamation lawsuit is meant to do.” pic.twitter.com/mnl93lpQTu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2022

Heard further admitted that she has also done some ‘horrible and regrettable’ things during their relationship but she didn’t lie about anything during her testimony. She said, “ To my dying day, I’ll stand by every word of my testimony. I made a lot of mistakes, but I’ve always told the truth.”

She added, “His lawyer did a better job at distracting the jury from the real issues. This is the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through. I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship. I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognizable to myself ways. I have so much regret.”

