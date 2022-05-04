Amber Heard describes ‘unusual and remarkable’ first meeting with Johnny Depp before Rum Diary

Amber Heard described the “unusual and remarkable” first meeting with Johnny Depp before filming the move The Rum Diary as she took the stand for the first time.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

Ms Heard said she first auditioned for The Rum Diary in 2008. The movie, a comedy drama, was released in 2011 and is based on Hunter S Thompson novel of the same name.

After a auditioning a couple of times, Ms Heard said she was told that the film was important to Mr Depp and she was asked to meet him.

“We talked about books, and music, poetry. We liked a lot of the same stuff, obscure writers … pieces of poetry I hadn’t heard anyone else reference,” she told the jury.

“I think I left the office with a few books that he gave me,” she added.

“I knew who he was, I wasn’t a fan of his work, I wasn’t familiar with him, but I knew who he was,” she said. “I’m a no-name actor, I was 22, I think … He was twice my age, a world-famous actor.”

“I thought it was remarkable. I left there, just feeling ‘wow’,” she said.

In her 2018 op-ed, Ms Heard wrote that “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added at the time.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”.

Ms Heard has filed a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp for nuisance and immunity from his allegations.

