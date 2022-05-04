Amber Heard fought back tears and bit her lip as she described the first time Johnny Depp allegedly hit her after she laughed at his tattoo.

The actress told a jury at the former couple’ defamation trial in Virginia that she was “heartbroken” when Mr Depp slapped her across the face three times in an alleged attack that she said had “changed her life.”

She claimed that Mr Depp assaulted her after she asked him to explain a “muddled, faded” tattoo that read “Wino”, which the court has heard the actor had changed from “Winona forever” – a reference to his previous relationship with actor Winona Ryder – to “Wino forever”.

“He said it said Wino’. I thought he was joking and laughed, it was that simple, I laughed as I thought he was joking and he slapped me across the face and I laughed because I didn’t know what else to do I thought this must be a joke,” she explained.

“I didn’t know what was going on I just stared at him kind of just laughing still, thinking he would start laughing to tell sit was a joke. He said ‘You think its funny b***h, you think you’re a funny b***h?’ and he slapped me again and it was clear it was not a joke anymore.

“I as a woman and never been hit like that. He slapped me for no reason it seems like and I missed the point. I just stared at him, I didn’t react or move or freak out or defend myself, I just stared at him, he slapped me one more time, hard.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Amber Heard describes first time Johnny Depp allegedly hit her after she laughed at his tattoo