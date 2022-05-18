Amber Heard denies leaking divorce news and video of Johnny Depp ‘assaulting cabinets’ to TMZ

Amber Heard has denied leaking the news of her and Johnny Depp’s divorce to TMZ.

On the fourth day of her testimony in her ex-husband’s defamation case against her, Ms Heard was asked how TMZ knew the location and time of the moment she filed a restraining order against Mr Depp in 2016.

“Ms Heard, you testified yesterday that when you left the courthouse after obtaining the domestic violence restraining order against Mr Depp, you walked out to a sea of paparazzi and cameras. Right?” Mr Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez asked.

“That’s correct,” Ms Heard responded.

“You knew the media was going to be there, didn’t you?” Ms Vasquez cross-questioned.

“No I did not,” the actor said. “I assumed since it’s a public building, there was that possibility. But I was shocked.”

Ms Vasquez then played a 2016 video, where she was questioned about the restraining order and a text message she sent to Mr Depp’s guard Jerry Judge.

Ms Heard had said at the time that she contacted Mr Judge to warn him about the fact that TMZ had learned she would be filing a restraining order against Mr Depp.

The Aquaman star said she wanted Mr Depp’s security guard to warn him as she didn’t want him to get to know about the restraining order “from some other source, other than TMZ which was alerted”.

After the clip ended, Ms Vasquez asked Ms Heard: “You slipped up there. Didn’t you, Ms Heard? You let it slip out that TMZ had been alerted to your filing of the domestic violence restraining order. Didn’t you?”

“I disagree. That’s not what I was talking about,” Ms Heard said.

Ms Vasquez then brought attention to other leaks, including one where TMZ obtained an exclusive video of Mr Depp attacking kitchen cabinets.

“TMZ owns the copyright now, doesn’t it? Did they pay you for that?” Ms Vasquez asked.

“I never got paid because I had nothing to do with that,” Ms Heard responded.

Last month, the court was shown the video Ms Heard secretly filmed of Mr Depp “assaulting cabinets” during an argument.

As the video was played in the Virginia courtroom, Ms Heard closed her eyes and looked down.

In the video, Mr Depp could be heard shouting “Motherf****. Motherf*****” and someone could be heard punching a wall.

Ms Heard tells Mr Depp: “All I did was say sorry. Did something happen to you? I don’t think so. You drank this whole thing this morning? You’re smashing s***.”

Mr Depp was asked by her attorney if he had drunk a “mega pint of red wine”, to which Mr Depp told him he had poured himself “a large glass of wine. I thought it necessary.”

Mr Depp then admitted: “I did assault a couple of cabinets but didn’t assault Ms Heard.”

And he added: “I did not try to intimidate Heard… If she was intimidated, why was she filming? If she was scared to death, why didn’t she leave?”

