Amber Heard cringes at audio of Johnny Depp gagging and telling her ‘I f**king hate you’

Amber Heard cringed as a jury heard audio of Johnny Depp gagging and telling her “I f***ing hate you.”

The actress pulled a face as the audio was played during cross examination of Mr Depp during the former couple’s multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia.

On the graphic recording, Mr Depp could be heard saying to Ms Heard, “You’re a c*** and I f***ing hate you and I want out.”

The court was also played a string of recordings of other fights between the couple.

In one Mr Depp said: “I become irrational when you’re doing movies, I become jealous and f****** crazy and weird and we fight a lot more.”

And in another recording he said: ’I head butted you on the f****** forehead. That doesn’t break a nose.”

Ms Heard’s layer, Ben Rotternborn, also read out a text message from Mr Depp to singer Elton John in 2012, thanking him for supporting him in his struggle with drugs.

‘I would have been swallowed up by the monster were it not for you, that is a simple fact?” The message read.

And Mr Depp told the court: “Elton was a dear friend who has been sober for 40 years, so he was, we’ve had discussions and he wanted me to get clean, sober so he actually sent a fellow called Charlie Dunnett who worked with Elton for years and years….”

Mr Rottenborn cut him off and asked him to confirm if had sent the text message.

“I’ll just stop talking,” replied an annoyed Mr Depp.

The attorney told Mr Depp that he only interrupted as he wanted “to be respectful of the court’s time and I trust you do too?”

And Mr Depp told him: “I don’t feel that I’m wasting anyone’s time.”

Ms Heard is being sued for $50m by Mr Depp for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post.

Although she did not name him, his lawyers claim her allegations have made it difficult for the actor to land movie roles, turning him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in Hollywood, as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor described it.

She, in turn, has filed a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp and has asked for immunity from the actor’s allegations.

