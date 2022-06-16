Amber Heard comments on Johnny Depp’s threat of ‘total global humiliation’

Posted on June 16, 2022 0

Amber Heard has said that she is not a “perfect victim” and that Johnny Depp fulfilled his promise of “global humiliation” for the actress.

NBC‘s Savannah Guthrie asked the actress in her first interview since the former couple’s defamation trial, airing on Friday (17 June), what she made of a text message where Mr Depp promised “total global humiliation” for her.

Mr Depp sued Ms Heard for $50m after she wrote an opinion piece in 2018 implying he abused her.

The actor was awarded $10m and Ms Heard was awarded $2m.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Amber Heard comments on Johnny Depp’s threat of ‘total global humiliation’