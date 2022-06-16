Amber Heard comments on Johnny Depp’s threat of ‘total global humiliation’

Amber Heard has said that she is not a “perfect victim” and that Johnny Depp fulfilled his promise of “global humiliation” for the actress.

NBC‘s Savannah Guthrie asked the actress in her first interview since the former couple’s defamation trial, airing on Friday (17 June), what she made of a text message where Mr Depp promised “total global humiliation” for her.

Mr Depp sued Ms Heard for $50m after she wrote an opinion piece in 2018 implying he abused her.

The actor was awarded $10m and Ms Heard was awarded $2m.

