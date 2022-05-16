Amber Heard calls Johnny Depp ‘Junkie Johnny’ in audio played to court

Audio of Amber Heard calling Johnny Depp “Junkie Johnny” was played in court on Monday, during the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial.

Ms Heard took the stand as proceedings resumed after a one-week break, explaining how she faced “different versions” of Mr Depp.

In the audio played to the court, she says: “I get different versions of him. I get the insecure or scared version of him that lashes out in a different medium every time.”

“So if it’s Adderall or Junkie Johnny, then he’s abusive and he’s a tyrant and he’s mean.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.