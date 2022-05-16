Amber Heard breaks down saying she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp as she feared ‘she wouldn’t survive’

Amber Heard choked back tears as she said she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp because she feared “she wouldn’t survive” if she stayed in the relationship.

“I knew if I didn’t I’d likely not literally survive,” she said, looking visibly upset.

Ms Heard told jurors in the multi-million-dollar defamation trial on Monday that the decision to divorce her then-husband was “the hardest thing I ever had to do”.

“At the time it felt like the hardest thing I ever had to do,” she said.

“I had worked so hard to try to make this relationship work.

“I went to therapy. I went to Al-Anon. I got help. I read books. I did everything I could possibly think of and it didn’t work.”

The Aquaman actress said she was “conflicted” about filing for divorce because she loved Mr Depp “so much” but said she knew she had to after one violent incident where he allegedly threw a phone at her face.

“I was conflicted. I knew after he threw the phone at my face that after all that month of not seeing each other, not getting better, not getting clean and sober, it was falling apart,” she said.

“I knew I had to leave him. I knew I wouldn’t survive it if I didn’t. So I made the deiciosn to file for divorce.

“It was hard because I loved Johnny so much. I loved him so much.”

Ms Heard returned to the stand for a third day of testimony as the trial resumed after a one-week break on Monday.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, which is titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

However Mr Depp claims that it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – something that he strongly denies – and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood. He is suing for $50m.

Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m, accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

The trial began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia, with explosive testimony playing out inside the courtroom.

