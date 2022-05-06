Amber Heard Breaks Down In Tears Yet Again As She Details How Johnny Depp Sexually Assaulted Her With Bottle

Amber Heard took to the stand again for day two and made shocking revelations about her relationship with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard broke down in tears again as she revealed how Depp assaulted her using a liquor bottle on the night that he had severed his finger. Depp narrated a completely different version of the story and had testified earlier that Heard was the aggressor in the argument and she had severed the tip of one of his fingers by throwing a vodka bottle at him.

SEE ALSO: Amber Heard Breaks Down In Court As She Testifies Against Ex-Johnny Depp But Fans Aren’t Convinced, As Usual

Amber Heard got on the stand on Thursday and detailed the harrowing incident that took place one month after her marriage with Johnny Depp. Heard claimed that when she asked Depp to stop drinking, he dared her to try to take a bottle from him. She said, “I get ahold of it. I slammed it down on the ground right in between us. That really set him off. It was like a light bulb switch went off.”

Amber said that Depp tried to throw another bottle at her but it missed her. “At some point he had a broken bottle up against my face, neck area, by my jawline and he told me he’d carve up my face,” she said.

Amber Heard tells the court of the time Johnny Depp kicked her to the ground on his private jet, in front of his security staff, who watched and did nothing. #IStandWithAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/GjvKiQabuF — Ivana Escalera (@IvanaE) May 5, 2022

Breaking down in tears, Heard alleged that Depp then ripped off her nightgown and sexually assaulted her with a bottle. She said, “Johnny had the bottle inside of me and was shoving it inside of me over and over again.” Heard said that the next morning when she had woken up the next morning, Depp has written incoherent messages with blood and that she wasn’t aware how his finger was severed.

SEE ALSO: Amber Heard Fires Her PR Team For ‘Bad Headlines’ Amidst Legal Battle With Johnny Depp, As She Should

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – Amber Heard broke down in tears on the witness stand as she said ex-husband Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle and threatened her life shortly after the pair were married https://t.co/kuvaxLzZbT pic.twitter.com/UpSEXUENGd — Reuters (@Reuters) May 6, 2022

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for writing an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse, although Heard didn’t name Depp, the article came out just 2 year after their marriage ended. Heard has counter sued Depp for $100 million for ‘rampant physical violence and abuse’ and their case will last for six weeks and the entire case is being televised live.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Amber Heard Breaks Down In Tears Yet Again As She Details How Johnny Depp Sexually Assaulted Her With Bottle