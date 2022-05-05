Amber Heard Breaks Down In Court As She Testifies Against Ex-Johnny Depp But Fans Aren't Convinced, As Usual

After Johnny Depp’s bombshell testimony, Amber Heard has finally taken to the stand to tell her side of the story. Depp and Heard are currently fighting a multi-million dollar libel case in Virginia, United States. Depp is suing his ex-wife Heard for writing an op-ed piece for the Washington Post in which she claimed that she was a victim of domestic abuse. As Amber Heard began her testimony she was seen breaking down and detailing the alleged abuse she faced as Depp hit her and assaulted her under intoxication.

SEE ALSO: Amber Heard Fires Her PR Team For ‘Bad Headlines’ Amidst Legal Battle With Johnny Depp, As She Should

Ever since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s case has been going on, fans of the actor have unleashed an online attack on Heard. So as the clip of Amber breaking down started making its rounds on the internet, fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor weren’t convinced.

In her testimony, the Aquaman actress said that the first time Johnny ever hit was back in 2012 when she laughed at his tattoo “Wino” – an alteration to a tattoo he had for actress Winona Ryder, with whom he was engaged before. She said, “I laughed because I thought he was joking. And he slapped me across the face.” Take a look at some of the reactions below.

SEE ALSO: Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Sexually Assaulted Her Using A Liquor Bottle As Their Defamation Case Continues

Who else is watching Amber Heard testify? Do you find it weird she’s ‘crying’ as she’s talking about certain events but she rolled her eyes and wrote notes while others talked about similar events. — vaness (@vnesaaa17) May 4, 2022

I present to you a high quality photo of Amber Heard’s non existent tears. pic.twitter.com/yLrDSsNBr9 — M, MBA (@mimasdiaries) May 4, 2022

OMG I’m DYING. Amber Heard is the worst actor EVER. This fake incoherent PERFORMANCE is sickening… All over the place, too many details, fake sighs, forced tears and looks to the jury.. This is an EMBARASSMENT to survivors everywhere. #Heardsay #AmberHeardIsALiar #DeppvHeard pic.twitter.com/cuRxREWgi8 — Andy Signore (@andysignore) May 4, 2022

Oh my god. I haven’t even seen any of Johnny Depp’s testimony but watching Amber Heard and there is something seriously wrong here. If you’ve ever heard a woman talking about sexual abuse….it looks nothing like this. It’s like a really badly prepped monologue. — Deb Nich (@sillymair) May 4, 2022

for a woman that’s “so scared and terrified of this monster” and had severe PTSD and trauma amber heard sure doesn’t seem to have a problem staring at him constantly while johnny can’t even bare to look at her Amber heard is the abuser #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard #AmberHeardlsALiar pic.twitter.com/K1SkYEX4HE — Jack (@Sm11thy122) May 4, 2022

I feel like I’m watching Amber heard playing the role of Amber heard in a made for tv movie about Johnny Depp. Its wild. The way she’s acting for the jury doesn’t feel authentic, sounds like what Dr Curry described in her testimony. #JusticeForJohnny #DeppvHeard #DeppHeardTrial pic.twitter.com/silm9AVNW7 — SimplynSeattle (@SystemicDunking) May 4, 2022

Watching Amber Heard on trial. This woman has “cried” without tears then went back to being fine and now she’s talking like she’s in a film… it’s embarrassing to listen to 🤦‍♀️ you BOTH did drugs, she drugs WITH him! You can’t use that against him NOW — Cassie Justice Parris (@cassiejparris) May 4, 2022

It’s wild how many people believe Amber Heard is lying despite a UK court already finding that Depp abused her 12 times, despite there being video footage of him being violent and despite there being text messages in which he threatens to burn her alive and fuck her burnt corpse. — Lucia Osborne-Crowley (@LuciaOC_) May 4, 2022

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for writing an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse, although Heard didn’t name Depp, the article came out just 2 year after their marriage ended. Heard has counter sued Depp for $100 million and their case will last for six weeks and the entire case is being televised live.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Amber Heard Breaks Down In Court As She Testifies Against Ex-Johnny Depp But Fans Aren't Convinced, As Usual