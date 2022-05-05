Amber Heard Breaks Down In Court As She Testifies Against Ex-Johnny Depp But Fans Aren't Convinced, As Usual

After Johnny Depp’s bombshell testimony, Amber Heard has finally taken to the stand to tell her side of the story. Depp and Heard are currently fighting a multi-million dollar libel case in Virginia, United States. Depp is suing his ex-wife Heard for writing an op-ed piece for the Washington Post in which she claimed that she was a victim of domestic abuse. As Amber Heard began her testimony she was seen breaking down and detailing the alleged abuse she faced as Depp hit her and assaulted her under intoxication.

Ever since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s case has been going on, fans of the actor have unleashed an online attack on Heard. So as the clip of Amber breaking down started making its rounds on the internet, fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor weren’t convinced.

In her testimony, the Aquaman actress said that the first time Johnny ever hit was back in 2012 when she laughed at his tattoo “Wino” – an alteration to a tattoo he had for actress Winona Ryder, with whom he was engaged before. She said, “I laughed because I thought he was joking. And he slapped me across the face.” Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for writing an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse, although Heard didn’t name Depp, the article came out just 2 year after their marriage ended. Heard has counter sued Depp for $100 million and their case will last for six weeks and the entire case is being televised live.

