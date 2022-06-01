Amber Heard: Aquaman 2 petition nears 4.5 million signature target

A petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has nearly reached its target of 4.5 million signatures, as a jury continues to deliberate on the verdict of Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against her.

More than 4.4 million people had signed the Change.org petition to have Heard cut from the franchise at the time of writing.

The DC sequel – in which Heard stars as Aquaman’s love interest Mera – concluded shooting earlier this year, with director James Wan confirming the film had wrapped in January.

During the ongoing trial, a witness for Heard testified that her Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa fought to keep her in the sequel.

Heard claimed that her role in Aquaman 2 was significantly pared down after Depp’s team called her initial abuse claims a “hoax”. “I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film,” Heard testified in court.

Aquaman 2 is scheduled for release in March 2023.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£40m). He alleges that Heard implied he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80m), accusing him of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

Amber Heard as Mera in ‘Aquaman’

The online petition to remove Heard from the Aquaman sequel first gained traction in November 2020, reaching 1.5 million signatures following Depp’s exit from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Depp resigned from the franchise – which was recently released with Mads Mikkelson taking over the role – at the request of Warner Bros after Depp lost a libel case against The Sun over a 2018 article that called him a “wife beater”.

Follow live coverage of the trial here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Amber Heard: Aquaman 2 petition nears 4.5 million signature target