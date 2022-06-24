Amber Heard appeal – latest: Johnny Depp’s lawyers to meet actor’s team in court in last bid to settle case

Savannah Guthrie grills Amber Heard over audio ‘taunting’ Johnny Depp

Lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will meet in court on Friday for a possible settlement if the actors decide not to drag their legal battle further.

On 1 June, a Virginia jury ruled Ms Heard defamed former husband Mr Depp in a widely watched six-week trial.

It also ruled in favour of Ms Heard in some aspects of her countersuit against Mr Depp. The jury awarded Mr Depp $15m in damages after finding that he proved all three claims against Ms Heard. The amount was reduced to $10m because of limits set by state law.

Judge Penney Azcarate, who was overseeing the trial, has yet to enter the verdict into the docket, which she is expected to do on Friday unless the pair of actors are able to reach a settlement.

After 21 days, the case will then move to the Court of Appeals of Virginia and both parties will have 30 days to file a notice of appeal. The actors aren’t required to be present in the courtroom for Friday’s hearing.

