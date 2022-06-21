Amber Heard has been making the headlines ever since her high-profile libel case with ex-husband Johnny Depp began earlier this year. The actress has been the centre of brutal backlash from fans of Depp and the jury also seemed to side more towards her ex-husband during the case. Now, as per new reports, Amber Heard has been declared as one of the most beautiful women in the world according to a ancient Greek face mapping method. Using the same method, Robert Pattinson was also declared as one of the most handsome men in the world.

As per DailyMail, Dr Julian De Silva from the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London, used face mapping techniques back in 2016 to discover who has the most beautiful face in the world. De Silva used the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty of 1.618, otherwise known as ‘Phi.’

Using the method, De Silva found Amber Heard’s face to be at 91.85%, making her one of the most beautiful women in the world, followed by Kim Kardashian with 91.39%, Johnny Depp’s ex, just like Heard, Kate Moss was third with 91.06 %, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner were fourth and fifth with 90.8% and 90.18 % respectively.

Using the same method, De Silva discovered Robert Pattinson’s face to be 92.15 accurate to the golden ration. Pattinson was followed by Henry Cavill with 91.64 %, Bradley Cooper with %, Brad Pitt with 90.51% even George Clooney with 89.91%.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Amber Heard And Robert Pattinson Are Some Of The Most Beautiful People In The World, According To Science