Amber Heard and Jason Momoa ‘didn’t have chemistry’ on Aquaman set, executive producer says

Posted on May 24, 2022 0

Walter Hamada, a Warner Brothers executive, has suggested that Amber Heard and Jason Momoa “didn’t have a lot of chemistry” on the set of Aquaman.

Mr Hamada, who is president of DC-based film production at Warner Bros, added that “it took a lot of effort” in the film’s post-production to make it appear that the two leads worked well together.

“They didn’t really have a lot of chemistry together… it’s not uncommon,” he explained.

“With the magic of a great score and how you put the pieces together, you can fabricate that chemistry.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Amber Heard and Jason Momoa ‘didn’t have chemistry’ on Aquaman set, executive producer says