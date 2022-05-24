Walter Hamada, a Warner Brothers executive, has suggested that Amber Heard and Jason Momoa “didn’t have a lot of chemistry” on the set of Aquaman.
Mr Hamada, who is president of DC-based film production at Warner Bros, added that “it took a lot of effort” in the film’s post-production to make it appear that the two leads worked well together.
“They didn’t really have a lot of chemistry together… it’s not uncommon,” he explained.
“With the magic of a great score and how you put the pieces together, you can fabricate that chemistry.”
Source Link Amber Heard and Jason Momoa ‘didn’t have chemistry’ on Aquaman set, executive producer says