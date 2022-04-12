Amber Heard Almost Didn't Return In 'Aquaman 2' Due To 'Chemistry Concerns' With Jason Momoa

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s multi-million dollar defamation case is currently underway in the US, Virginia and new details about the case are cropping up every moment. Amidst this, it was reported that Amber was almost not picked by Warner Bros. for Aquaman 2 but it wasn’t due to her case with Depp but rather some chemistry issue with lead actor Jason Momoa.

As per a report by Puck, Warner Bros. initially did not want to cast Heard for Aquaman 2, even though the movie was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Walter Hamada, president of DC Films, reportedly called for a meeting regarding the Heard-Depp case, and Hamada is said to be testifying in the current case that Heard was initially not going to be re-cast due to concerns about ‘chemistry’ with lead actor Jason Momoa.

Regardless, Heard was eventually recast and has even completed the shoot for Aquaman 2, but the actor’s team has argued that she wasn’t able to negotiate a fee increase for the sequel. She has also reportedly claimed that she hasn’t booked any lucrative roles or endorsements due her ongoing case with Depp. Heard and Depp have been battling legally since 2018 after Heard wrote a op-ed piece for Washington Post alleging that she was physically and verbally abused by Depp.

The former couple’s libel suit trail is currently underway in Virginia and celebs like Elon Musk, Paul Bettany and James Franco are reportedly going to testify. Deep is reportedly seeking $50 million in damages while Heard has counter sued him for $100 million and the court proceedings will be broadcast on Court TV. Meanwhile, netizens have taken to Twitter and extended their support for Johnny Depp, see here.

Johnny looks amazing. I’m so touched right now. I love you so much, Johnny, and I’m so proud of you. ❤️✊🏻❤️#JohnnyDepp #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/glYWt6LWTc — Rain #JDForever (@irem_yagmur_) April 11, 2022

Amber Heard once told Johnny “Tell the world Johnny, tell them I, Johnny Depp, a man, I’m a victim too of domestic violence. And see how many people believe or side with you.” Two days and Johnny will tell the world …Amber and you will be exposed live!#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/ILL2nzE881 — ReemDepp – Johnny Depp Deserves Justice (@ReemDepp) April 9, 2022

Amber Heard tried to get this case thrown out on 4 separate occasions.

She didn’t want to hand over her “evidence” and she didn’t want this trial televised. It’s Johnny Depp who wanted the public to know everything. He has nothing to hide. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/6q5BSRRWwL — 🌟🏴‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) April 11, 2022

So hollywood wants to cancel Will Smith for 1 slap but Amber Heard absolutely abused Johnny Depp and gets to keep her roles and fame? — Rich Peters (@RichPeters90) April 8, 2022

So tempted to take the next 6 weeks off work to stand outside a courthouse shouting that Johnny Depp is innocent (even though I don’t know him or ever witnessed his private moments with Amber Heard). 🤩 #obsession

via https://t.co/AVNibVew97 https://t.co/qLn6Z5H5gV — Terry Meiners (@terrymeiners) April 11, 2022

It’s nice to know that despite the power of media, the truth is clear for the vaaaaast majority. Amber Heard is guilty and #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent. I’m really ready for the news to stop protecting abusers. — Jocelyn Alice (@iamjocelynalice) April 12, 2022

