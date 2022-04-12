Amber Heard Almost Didn't Return In 'Aquaman 2' Due To 'Chemistry Concerns' With Jason Momoa

Posted on April 12, 2022 0 Comments0

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s multi-million dollar defamation case is currently underway in the US, Virginia and new details about the case are cropping up every moment. Amidst this, it was reported that Amber was almost not picked by Warner Bros. for Aquaman 2 but it wasn’t due to her case with Depp but rather some chemistry issue with lead actor Jason Momoa.

As per a report by Puck, Warner Bros. initially did not want to cast Heard for Aquaman 2, even though the movie was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Walter Hamada, president of DC Films, reportedly called for a meeting regarding the Heard-Depp case, and Hamada is said to be testifying in the current case that Heard was initially not going to be re-cast due to concerns about ‘chemistry’ with lead actor Jason Momoa.

Regardless, Heard was eventually recast and has even completed the shoot for Aquaman 2, but the actor’s team has argued that she wasn’t able to negotiate a fee increase for the sequel. She has also reportedly claimed that she hasn’t booked any lucrative roles or endorsements due her ongoing case with Depp. Heard and Depp have been battling legally since 2018 after Heard wrote a op-ed piece for Washington Post alleging that she was physically and verbally abused by Depp.

The former couple’s libel suit trail is currently underway in Virginia and celebs like Elon Musk, Paul Bettany and James Franco are reportedly going to testify. Deep is reportedly seeking $50 million in damages while Heard has counter sued him for $100 million and the court proceedings will be broadcast on Court TV. Meanwhile, netizens have taken to Twitter and extended their support for Johnny Depp, see here.

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : Amber Heard Almost Didn't Return In 'Aquaman 2' Due To 'Chemistry Concerns' With Jason Momoa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *