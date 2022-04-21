Amber Heard Admitted To Hitting Johnny Depp In A Recording Played In Court; Calls Him A Fking Baby

This week, Johnny Depp took the stand and testified that ex-wife Amber Heard was violent during their relationship. Deep filed a defamation suit, suing Heard for $50 million following her op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. Since then, the long-drawn legal battle has continued. In the most recent development, the actor has made several allegations through the course of his testimony in court. His attorney produced a recording in which Heard has seemingly admitted to “hitting” her ex-husband. Among the many claims, the actor also alleged that she hurt his head by kicking a bathroom door.

As per reports on Daily Mail, the recording which was shared by Johnny Depp ahead of Amber Heard’s testimony contains previously unknown details about the marriage. In one of the audio recordings, Johnny can be heard telling Amber that she threw pots and pats and hit him in the head by kicking a bathroom door. Meanwhile Amber says she cannot remember since she was on Ambien during the incident. In another recording, Amber says she did hit him but did not puch him.

“I didn’t punch you. I’m sorry I didn’t hit you across the face in a proper slap. I was hitting you, it was not punching you,” Heard said while describing the situation.

To this Depp replied, “Don’t tell what it feels like to be punched.”

Heard then said, “You’ve been in a lot of fights, you’ve been around a long time. You didn’t get punched. You got hit. I’m sorry I hit you like this, I didn’t punch you. I did not fu**ing deck you. I fu**ing was hitting you. I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was. You’re fine.”

She added, “You’re a f**king baby,”

Amber heard will testify in the trial after Depp. While Depp says he “never struck” his ex-wife, Heard’s lawyer claimed that she was the victim of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of Depp several times while they were married.

