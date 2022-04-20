Amber Heard could be heard admitting to hitting Johnny Depp in a recording played in court.

Ms Heard and Mr Depp could be heard arguing about the fight in the recording, in which she said she hit Mr Depp but she didn’t “deck” him. She also told Mr Depp to “grow up”, calling him a “baby”.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

“You told me to do it. You told me ‘go do that’,” Ms Heard said on the recording.

“You punched me in the f***ing thing,” Mr Depp said.

“You figured it all out,” Ms Heard responded. “I didn’t punch you by the way.”

“I’m sorry that I didn’t hit you across the face in a proper slap,” she added. “I was hitting you, I was not punching you. You’re not punched.”

“Don’t tell me what it feels like to be punched,” Mr Depp said.

Ms Heard told Mr Depp “you know you’ve been in a lot of fights, been around a long time”.

“You didn’t get punched, you got hit,” she added.

More follows…

Source Link Amber Heard admits to hitting Johnny Depp in recording played in court as actor describes ‘roundhouse kick’