Explosive new allegations have been made by Amber Heard about her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, during the opening arguments of his defamation trial.

Ms Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, claimed that Mr Depp sexually assaulted Ms Heard using a liquor bottle during a black-out drunk episode. The attack allegedly occurred while Mr Depp was filming Pirates of the Caribbean 5.

Mr Depp was visibly skeptical as Ms Bredehoft made the claims, and shook his head “no” after her comments.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of sexual assault in new claims at trial