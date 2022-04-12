Explosive new allegations have been made by Amber Heard about her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, during the opening arguments of his defamation trial.
Ms Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, claimed that Mr Depp sexually assaulted Ms Heard using a liquor bottle during a black-out drunk episode. The attack allegedly occurred while Mr Depp was filming Pirates of the Caribbean 5.
Mr Depp was visibly skeptical as Ms Bredehoft made the claims, and shook his head “no” after her comments.
Source Link Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of sexual assault in new claims at trial