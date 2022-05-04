Amber Heard accuses Depp of performing a cavity search on her searching for cocaine

Amber Heard has taken the stand in the defamation trial between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp.

She testified (4 May) that the actor performed a cavity search on her to find his lost cocaine, which he accused her of hiding from him.

Depp allegedly inserted his fingers into her vagina as a cavity search. Heard stated this made ‘no sense’ to her as she said she ‘did not do cocaine and was against it’.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.