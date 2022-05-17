Amber Heard accused of photoshopping image of injuries after fight with Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp’s lawyer has accused Amber Heard of photoshopping images to make it appear that she had suffered injuries at the hands of her former husband.

The court in Fairfax, Virginia, on Tuesday morning listened to an intense back and forth between the Aquaman actress and attorney Camille Vasquez as Mr Depp’s team sought to tear holes in Ms Heard’s testimony during the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial.

Ms Vasquez accused Ms Heard of “editing photographs”, claiming she enhanced the saturation in some of the images to make her face appear more red.

Ms Heard denied the allegations, insisting: “No, I didn’t touch it.”

The court was shown two different photos of Ms Heard’s face taken on May 2016 – with one image lighter than the other.

Ms Heard testified that she took the images in “different lightings”, saying she believes one of the images was taken in the daytime and one at the night.

She said that she believes she had a vanity mirror light on in one of the images.

Mr Depp’s attorney continued, claiming that police officers who responded to the couple’s home that night testified they did not see any visible injuries on Ms Heard’s face at the time.

The attorney told Ms Heard that their testimony was “inconvenient” for her.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, which is titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

However Mr Depp claims that it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – something that he strongly denies – and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood. He is suing for $50m.

Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m, accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Amber Heard accused of photoshopping image of injuries after fight with Johnny Depp