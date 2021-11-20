Amber Gill says she received death threats over Jack Grealish dating rumours

Amber Gill says she has been the target of death threats after reports suggested she is secretly dating football player Jack Grealish.

In a message posted to her Twitter on Friday, the former Love Island star said headlines stating that she is romantically linked to the Manchester City player are “false”.

Recent reports have claimed that Grealish has been unfaithful to his girlfriend, model Sasha Attwood, with both actor Emily Atack and Amber Gill.

Gill said she has received “hundreds of abusive messages and death threats” since the stories were published.

“After the headlines yesterday making it look like I had given an interview saying ‘I’m the other, other woman’ I have received hundreds of abusive messages and DEATH threats,” she said.

“I chose to ignore the headlines but as the day went on I began to feel more and more angry and upset and I’m not going to just ignore it because this behaviour needs to be challenged.”

Gill said she has received “the most vile and intimidating” direct messages from “complete strangers”.

“And worse still [they] threatened my life! Why? Because they believe the complete rubbish written about me yesterday. So, I’m not going to just quietly ignore it,” she said.

“For absolute clarity and in MY words, I’ve never been the ‘other woman’ nor will I ever be. And I would also never use the degrading term ‘other woman’ either (like we are collectable, trophies for men!).”

The TV personality also shared her frustrations in a separate video on her Instagram stories, telling fans that her dating life “gets ruined immediately” by rumours about her romantic relationships.

“If you wanted to know who I was really dating, you’ll never find out because of this kind of sh*t,” she captioned the post.

In an interview with Metro earlier this year, Gill said she is “always open” to dating, but would prefer to be with someone who is not in the public eye.

“I would probably prefer that because I’m quite private, I just get on with my day and I’m just normal,” she said.

“I’m always open to [dating], I’ve never written definitely like this is what I want but I’m just open to it. I never like to close myself off to anything and never say never.

“I might have a boyfriend next year, who knows. It’s got to be the right person. They might not come along in 2021, who knows.”

