Amber Beckford: Who is the Love Island 2022 contestant and what does she do?

Love Island fever is officially upon us, with the latest series of the ITV2 series set to return next week.

After a year away from TV screens, the reality series is welcoming a bunch of fresh contestants who are hoping to find romance in a brand new Majorca villa.

One such person is 24-year-old childminder Amber Beckford.

Speaking about her decision to join the show, Amber said: “This year it definitely feels like it’s two feet in.

“I feel like now I’m most definitely ready, and wanting to look for a boyfriend.”

Amber said she will “hopefully” bring “fun” to the series, adding: “I can definitely be opinionated so I’m not sure how that’s going to go down.”

Speaking about her type, Amber said: “I don’t like guys that show off, like flashy, showy-offy guys – just have a personality and make me laugh.”

Amber’s Instagram account can be found here.

Amber Beckford is one of this year’s ‘Love Island’ contestants (Instagram)

Love Island begins at 9pm on Monday (6 June) and will air on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays. Episodes will be available to watch the following morning on BritBox.

Last year’s winners were Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who are still together.

