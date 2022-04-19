An amber alert has been issued for missing Arkansasteenager Trynytee Case after her alleged kidnappers issued a $10,000 reward for her safe return.

Ms Case, 17, was last seen leaving work at the Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery in Hot Springs on Monday when she was approached by a female stranger who claimed that she was lost her parents and needed to borrow a cellphone.

The female stranger asked Ms Case to approach her vehicle while she took down GPS coordinates.

A co-worker who was with Ms Case went to pick up her car from a nearby lot, and when she returned the teenager had vanished.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Amber alert issued for missing teenager as kidnappers demand $10,000 for her return