Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl stolen along with car in Washington

Police have issued an Amber Alert for a three-year-old girl in Bothell, Washington, who was still in her mother’s car when someone stole it.

“Faith Collins’ mother returned from her friend’s house and took her first child into her apartment unit,” the alert explains. “While she was inside, she heard a screeching sound from tires, and when she went out she realized her vehicle was gone while the child was still inside.”

Police describe Faith as white with blue eyes and blond hair, four feet one inch tall, 38 pounds, and wearing a black dress and beige pants with black stars when she was last seen.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

