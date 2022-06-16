Amber alert issued for 13-year-old girl in danger in North Texas

Law enforcement have issued an amber alert for 13-year-old Kionna Braxton of Honey Grove, a small town northwest of Dallas near the Oklahoma border.

Honey Grove police reportedly believe that Ms Braxton, who was last seen on June 14, is in immediate danger.

This story will be updated.

