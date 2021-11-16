Amber Alert issued after teen reportedly snatched by masked men in Rochester, New York

An amber alert has been issued in Rochester, New York, for a missing 14-year-old boy who authorities believe was abducted by masked men in an SUV.

James S Fernandez Reyes, according to the alert issued by Rochester Police Department (RPD), was allegedly forced into the SUV by four to five masked men on Monday afternoon.

He was taken by the men in a New York state-registered vehicle on Myrtle Street at about 4:30 p.m, in an area northwest of downtown Rochester.

James was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants, white Nike Air Force One sneakers, and is 5 foot three inches tall with brown hair.

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death,” RPD said in a press release.

More follows…

