Amber Alert for New Hampshire children kidnapped from their bedroom windows

An Amber Alert has been issued by New Hampshire State Police after two children were allegedly abbducted by their mother during the night.

Alaina Wilson, 11, and Chance Wilson, eight, were at their grandmother’s house in Somersworth, a town about 17 miles northwest of Portsmouth, when the abduction was thought to have occurred at about 9.45pm on Thursday.

Both children were sleeping in their bedrooms at their home when they went missing, police in Somersworth believe.

The grandmother, who has custody, told police Alaina’s phone was left behind.

Their mother, 32-year-old Kaleigh Nichols, allegedly took the children through a bedroom window, as Boston 25 reported. She has been named a suspect.

