Amazon worker trying to warn colleagues one of first identified victims among 70 dead in tornadoes

An employee at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois is among the first people identified of the at least 70 people who may have died in a cluster tornadoes that tore through six US states overnight.

Clayton Cope, 29, a maintenance worker, was among at least two confirmed dead at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, where the tornadoes nearly leveled parts of the facility belonging to the online retailer.

Carla Cope, Clayton’s mother, told The Daily Beast on Saturday that she had warned her son to “get to shelter,” but that he wanted to warn his colleagues of what was coming first.

“He just said he needed to tell someone that [the tornado] was coming,” she said. “He had a big heart and he was a very sweet man.”

More details to come in this breaking news story…

