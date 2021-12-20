Amazon worker saves girl from pit bull attack in heroics caught on doorbell camera

An Amazon worker has been praised for rushing to the defence of a Las Vegas woman, after a rogue pit bull attempted to attack the 19-year-old and her dog in the porchway of their home.

Video footage of the incident went viral last week, after it showed Stephanie Lontz heroically putting herself between the pit bull and house occupier Lauren Ray – as well as the dog she was carrying.

Ms Ray was standing outside with her pet dog when a pit bull on her street suddenly made a bee-line for the pair. She quickly scooped up her pup, and attempted to fend off the pit bull, but with little success.

As the video below shows, courtesy of Fox 5, this is when the divine intervention of Ms Lontz arrived, as she provided a diversion for the aggressive dog, allowing Ms Ray to escape back into her house.

The Amazon worker was making her usual rounds at the time, ahead of a busy Christmas period for the company and its workforce. However, Ms Lontz didn’t hesitate to intervene when she saw the attack taking place.

“The screams made me think of my own child. I would only hope someone would jump in and help her if she was in a similar situation, I wouldn’t even think it’s motherly, it’s just- it’s the human thing to do,” Lontz explained to Fox 5, the Daily Mail reported.

Stephanie Lontz, the Amazon employee (Via Fox 5 Las Vegas)

“I wish it was different, you know I wish more people would act and I’m just glad I was here to do it.”

Ms Lontz also spoke about the many unexpected challenges of delivering packages, including the times that she had to go above and beyond the call of duty when on shift.

“Two days prior I had been bit by a dog, two days before that I had saved a baby that wasn’t even two-years-old yet – locked in a house,” she revealed.

“I mean, we really go through a lot, and we’re there when other people aren’t, and sometimes it’s not even recognized. I have a coworker who put out a fire the other day; it’s just – we’re really there when sometimes nobody’s there.”

On this occasion, however, Ms Ray showed her gratitude when the two were reunited, in a moment captured by the TV cameras.

“I didn’t have enough time to say thank you. I was just shaken up … but no I’m so glad I got to see you again and it means a lot to me,” Lauren Ray responded, who also gave Ms Lontz a bouquet of flowers and a warm embrace.

