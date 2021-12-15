An Amazon Web Services outage took down some of the largest websites in the internet, including Doordash, Hulu, Zoom, Slack, and more.

Users of PSN, Xbox Live, Twitch and more all also reported issues.

Amazon says it was investigating “Internet connectivity issues” and claims to have resolved the problem, although users may still experience difficulties using the services

This comes just days after another major outage at Amazon Web Services, which had similarly widespread effects on other parts of the internet.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Amazon Web Services down: Doordash, Hulu, Zoom, Slack and more all hit by simultaneous tech issues