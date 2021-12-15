Amazon Web Services down: Doordash, Hulu, Zoom, Slack and more all hit by simultaneous tech issues

An Amazon Web Services outage took down some of the largest websites in the internet, including Doordash, Hulu, Zoom, Slack, and more.
Users of PSN, Xbox Live, Twitch and more all also reported issues.
Amazon says it was investigating “Internet connectivity issues” and claims to have resolved the problem, although users may still experience difficulties using the services
This comes just days after another major outage at Amazon Web Services, which had similarly widespread effects on other parts of the internet.
