Amazon suffered a $3.8bn loss this past quarter, the retailing giant revealed on Thursday.

The unusual loss comes after Amazon’s stock in Rivian, an electric auto maker, plummeted by $7.6bn, along with other recent difficulties.

“The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges,” the company’s CEO, Andy Jassy, said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Amazon suffers shocking $3.8bn quarterly loss