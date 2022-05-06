Amazon Prime Day tech deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on TVs, phones, laptops and more

Like the changing of the tides or the phases of the moon, Amazon Prime Day is one of life’s few certainties. The annual two-day shopping bonanza is happening in July in 2022, and once again promises to be the retail giant’s biggest ever online sale.

Tech is always a particularly big hit on Amazon Prime Day, with huge savings to be found on everything from TVs, laptops and smart watches to the latest phones, tablets, and those cute little robot vacuums that whizz around the place cheerfully sucking up dust.

Gadgets aren’t all that’s discounted on Amazon Prime Day. We expect to see some head-turning deals on homeware, fashion, games consoles and appliances from leading brands too.

As we do every year, our team of IndyBest experts will be on hand to filter through the deal-chaff and bring you the bargain-wheat. Whether you’re shopping for a new telly or a pair of headphones, we can spot a good discount on a laptop from a mile off, and sniff out those offers that look too good to be true. Take a look at our main Amazon Prime Day 2022 guide to stay on top of our coverage.

To find out more about what tech deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day as well as how to find the best offers, keep on reading.

Read more:

When will Prime Day tech deals begin?

Amazon normally hosts Prime Day in mid-July, but as recent years have been anything but normal, the retail giant switched things up in 2020 and 2021 with Prime Days falling in October and June. For 2022 however, Amazon has confirmed that the annual sales event will return to its usual summertime slot of July.

No specific dates have been announced, but as Amazon tends to host these sales on Monday and Tuesday, our best guess as to when Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place is 11-12 July, or the following week on 18-19 July.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day tech deals?

Amazon Prime Day deals are only available to shoppers with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime costs £7.99 a month, or £79 if you sign up for a full year, and unlocks benefits such as free delivery and access to Amazon Prime TV and Music. To sign up, head over to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to spend £7.99 per month to access Prime Day deals, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel it once the sale ends. This might seem a bit rude, but we’re sure Jeff Bezos won’t lose any sleep over it.

What to expect from Prime Day tech deals in 2022

Tech is the most popular category to shop on Amazon Prime Day, in particular televisions, AirPods, laptops, Amazon devices and (weirdly enough) robot vacuum cleaners. Last year, the iRobot Roomba 692 (£269, Amazon.co.uk) was Prime Day’s bestselling item.

This year, keep an eye out for the excellent LG OLED C1 (£1,051, Amazon.co.uk), which is already majorly discounted at Amazon and Currys. But we reckon Prime Day could see the 55in set fall below £1,000.

Samsung also tends to drop a few surprise discounts on its previous generation Galaxy tab range, so we could see savings on the Galaxy tab S7 (£629, Amazon.co.uk). And with Google rumoured to be launching a Pixel watch in the coming weeks, Samsung might also be tempted to drop the price of the Galaxy watch 4 (£199, Amazon.co.uk) to compete.

Last year’s best tech deals in the UK

To get some idea of the kind of tech deals we can expect to see during Amazon Prime Day 2022, we can look back at the best deals of last year.

The 2021 sale saw the price of Apple’s premium in-ear wireless buds fall by £60. The rarely discounted AirPods pro (£189, Amazon.co.uk) are on sale right now but reached a low of £187.99 in last years Prime Day, so we’re interested to see how that price changes again in the lead up to July.

(Alex Lee)

Similarly, Samsung’s stylish Galaxy buds+ (£99, Amazon.co.uk) enjoyed a hefty 63 per cent discount during the sale, plummeting in price from £159 to £59. The active noise-cancelling earbuds paired neatly with the Samsung Galaxy S21 (£669, Amazon.co.uk), which also saw discounts of between £200 and £400 depending on the model.

Amazon’s own gadgets are almost always included in the Prime Day sale, and 2021 was no exception. The Amazon Echo dot smart speaker (£27.99, Amazon.co.uk) features in our round up of the best smart speakers and could be picked up with a 50 per cent discount on the day at £24.99.

(The Independent)

Bookworms were also treated to savings on the entire Kindle range. Our favourite of the bunch is the Kindle paperwhite (£129.99, Amazon.co.uk), which came down in price by £40. In 2022 we’ll almost certainly see the star ereader make another appearance.

How to get the best tech deals this Prime Day

To know all about the best tech deals on Prime Day, bookmark this page and check back in with us as the big day approaches. We’ll be regularly updating all of our Prime Day 2022 guides with the latest deals and insights into everything from Apple Watches and earbuds to air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners.

Our crack team of IndyBest shopping experts will also be running a liveblog during the event, to bring you up-to-the-second reporting on lightning deals and hot ticket items before they sell out.

We also advise adding any tech products you’re interested in to your Amazon wishlist today, and noting how their prices change in the run up to Prime Day. Plenty of high-end consumer electronics are perennially discounted, and briefly return to their full RRP before the sales event so they can masquerade as a good deal during Prime Day. It’s shocking that some of these brands can be so cynical, we know, but that’s the sad truth.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

On the hunt for discounts? Our dedicated deals page has guides to the best offers on mattresses, laptops and more

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Amazon Prime Day tech deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on TVs, phones, laptops and more