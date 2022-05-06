Amazon Prime Day tech deals 2021: Last offers on Huawei smartwatches, Samsung Galaxy Buds and AirPods

In case you missed it, Amazon Prime Day 2021 has landed at last. After being postponed from its usual slot in July to October, this year the event has returned and is the earliest it’s ever been, along with more deals than ever before (2 million of them, in fact).

The perfect shopping excuse you’ve been waiting for, the annual event, which started yesterday, has already seen impressive reductions on a range of items across a whole range of categories, including Amazon devices, home appliances, fashion, toys, booze, games consoles and more.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for the latest updates

But, gadget fans will also be pleased to hear there are plenty of discounts to be found on the latest pieces of tech.

From wireless earbuds to speakers, tablets, smartwatches and phones, the shopping bonanza is bursting with savings on big-name brands like Apple, Samsung, Google and Sony.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your TV or want to invest in a new tablet that can do it all, we’ve rounded up the best tech deals to snap up now before Prime Day ends at midnight tonight.

For all the latest best buys and product reviews, sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter for updates delivered straight to your inbox. To find out more click here.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best Prime Day tech deals available now

Best Prime Day tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy tab A7 32GB 4G Android tablet, gold: Was £269, now £213, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy tab A7 32GB 4G android tablet in gold: Was £269, now £213, Amazon.co.uk

Right now you can save 21 per cent on the gold-coloured Samsung Galaxy tab A7. The slim and stylish Android tablet has great all-round performance and can connect to mobile data networks to stay connected without needing a wifi signal. Ideal for watching movies or reading on the go, the Galaxy tab A7 doesn’t compromise on build quality. It has a premium metal case and a bright and vibrant 10.7in display. A wifi-only version is also available in dark grey: Samsung Galaxy tab A7 32GB (was £219, now £168, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy tab S6 lite: Was £329, now £258.99, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy tab S6 lite: Was £329, now £258.99, Amazon.co.uk

This is the affordable version of the Galaxy tab S6 – the previous model of Samsung’s bestselling tablet – and an excellent piece of kit, especially at this low price. It comes with Samsung’s pressure-sensitive S-Pen stylus included, so you can take notes and doodle to your heart’s content. On the iPad, the Pencil is sold separately, so the Galaxy tab S6 lite presents an appealing alternative to a more expensive Apple device.

Buy now

Best Prime Day speaker deals

Bose portable smart speaker: Was £329.95, now £224.99, Amazon.co.uk

Bose portable smart speaker: Was £329.95, now £224.99, Amazon.co.uk

This highly portable smart speaker from Bose sounds great and has a frankly adorable carry handle. The 12-hour battery life makes it ideal for outdoor use, and the splash-resistant design makes it ideal for listenting to tunes by the pool. We liked it so much we featured it in our round-up of the best bluetooth speakers, and our reviewer also praised the Bose smart speaker for its portability. “The Bose portable smart speaker isn’t as powerful as a speaker like the Sonos move,” they said, “but it’s much lighter and more portable than itsrivals, and you’d feel comfortable packing it in your suitcase.”

Buy now

Bang & Olufsen beoplay M5 wireless speaker, natural: £539, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk

Bang & Olufsen beoplay M5 wireless speaker, natural: £539, now £349.99, Amazon.co.uk (Bang & Olufsen)

This is a 360-degree wireless speaker from acclaimed Danish audio engineers Bang & Olufsen. The M5 is a beautifully designed piece of furniture, with an unobtrusive and “acoustically-transparent” fabric finish that blends seamlessly into any living space. The M5 connects over Bluetooth, AirPlay, Chromecast, Spotify Connect and more, and can be linked with other units to create multi-room audio throughout the home.

Buy now

Anker soundcore mini: Was £23.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

Anker soundcore mini: Was £23.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

You don’t expect much in the way of quality when you spend less than £20 on a Bluetooth speaker, but the Anker soundcore mini turns expectation on its head. Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, this is a powerful little speaker with a premium aluminium finish, plenty of bass and some clever features that make it ideal for camping and travelling. It can play saved MP3s through a microSD card, make and take phone calls, and even tune into FM radio by using a USB cable as a makeshift antenna.

Buy now

Best Prime Day headphone and earphone deals

Apple’s premium in-ear wireless buds are comfortable to wear for extended periods and come in a stylish compact charging case that provides more than 24 hours of power in a single charge. In our Apple AirPods pro review, our tech expert was suitably enamoured, saying they “offer some of the best noise cancelling in any in-ear headphones”.

Buy now

There’s a huge 63 per cent off the latest Samsung earbuds. The Galaxy buds+ are compatible with iPhone and Android devices, and have improved battery life for both the charging case and the earbuds themselves. What’s more, there is better active noise-cancelling and a newer and less bean-shaped design.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy buds live wireless earphones: Was £179, now £93.99, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy buds live wireless earphones: Was £179, now £93.99, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung’s bean-shaped earbuds have nearly half off in the Prime Day sale. These stylish earphones sound great thanks to AKG audio tuning and active noise-cancellation, and come in a wireless charging case that delivers 21 hours of playback time. They can also be used to control your music by tapping, to take and make calls, or to chat to your preferred voice assistant.

Buy now

Apple bought Beats some years back and as a result these headphones have the same Apple W1 chip found in the original AirPods, meaning you can switch between your devices seamlessly. In our round-up of the best noise-cancelling headphones, our writer said that the audio is strong, “with lots of bass, for which the brand is known”.

Buy now

Bang & Olufsen beoplay E8: Was £300, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

Bang & Olufsen beoplay E8: Was £300, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk (Bang & Olufsen)

The beoplay E8s are Bang & Olufsen’s newest wireless earbuds. They look stunning, the clamshell charging case encircled in golden trim and finished in a faux-leather outer shell. The earbuds themselves sound sublime too. In our round up of the best wireless earbuds, our reviewer was suitably impressed. “Sound quality is top-of-the-range, with the bass coming through strong but also allowing for rich definition,” they said. “A model to keep the more fashion-savvy of buyers happy.”

Buy now

Sennheiser momentum 3 wireless headphones: Was £349, now £250, Amazon.co.uk

Sennheiser momentum 3 wireless headphones: Was £349, now £250, Amazon.co.uk

It doesn’t come as a surprise that the momentum 3 are among the very best active noise cancellation (ANC) headphones you can buy today. The noise cancellation tech is almost second to none, rivalled by few other brands, and the “anti-pressure” ANC mode is a welcome aspect. In our review of the headphones, our writer said that the “brand just understands sound”. The clarity – even at high volumes – is impressive and “nothingis lost due to heavy bass or complicated mids”.

Buy now

Beats powerbeats pro: Was £219.95, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

Beats powerbeats pro: Was £219.95, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

Just like the Beats studio 3 headphones (was £299.95, now £144.99, Amazon.co.uk) the powerbeats pros contain the Apple tech – specifically the H1 chip – found in the second-generation AirPods. In our round-up of the best wireless earbuds, our reviewer said that “they sound fantastic and are especially good for workouts and runs thanks to the over-ear hooks that ensure they are securely held in place”. The earbuds will last nine hours on a single charge, while the case can hold an additional 15 hours’ worth of battery.

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: Was £300, £197.99, Amazon.co.uk

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: Was £300, £197.99, Amazon.co.uk

Sony’s bestselling noise-cancelling headphones produce a noticeably rich, studio-quality sound, with Sony’s hi-res audio format drawing new detail out of songs you’ve heard thousands of times before. They’re comfortable, long-lasting, and stormed into our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones around. Our reviewer was impressed, saying “these headphones sound amazing and have a lively, effective noise-cancellation that’s inviting and attractive”.

Buy now

Best Prime Day monitor deals

Samsung LU32J590UQRXXU UJ590 32in 4K UHD monitor: Was £339, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung LU32J590UQRXXU UJ590 32in 4K UHD monitor: Was £339, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

This 32in, 4K monitor might not have the catchiest name, but its super-sharp 4ms response times and low latency make it ideal for fast-paced gaming. The LED display offers rich and accurate colour reproduction, and HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity ensures compatibility with PCs, laptops and games consoles.

Buy now

Samsung odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor: Was £1,279.99, now £1,049, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor: Was £1,279.99, now £1,049, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung’s odyssey G9 gaming monitor is ludicrous. The 49in ultra-ultra-wide QLED display is gently curved, placing the player at the centre of an immersive panorama. The G9 is especially effective when playing flight simulators and racing games, where your field of view is expanded to include more of the scene, though its 1ms response time makes it equally suitable for fighting games and fast-paced shooters. Widely considered to be the best gaming monitor around — as long as you have room for it — the odyssey G9 has £230 off this Prime Day.

Buy now

Acer nitro VG270Sbmiipx 27in full HD gaming monitor: Was £249.99, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

Acer nitro VG270Sbmiipx 27in full HD gaming monitor: Was £249.99, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

Ensure you have the smoothest, clearest gameplay possible with this monitor that’s designed to be lag-free with a two millisecond response time, so you’ll never miss out on the action. The high resolution will keep your picture quality crystal clear at all times and it can be tilted to find the most comfortable viewing angle for you.

Buy now

This 3,300 lumen XGA projector from Epson is portable enough to carry to and from the office, but bright enough for watching movies at home too. It can project up to a 320in display and achieves a 16,000:1 contrast ratio, meaning you get clearer images even in rooms that aren’t completely dark.

Buy now

Best Prime Day gaming deals

Nintendo Switch lite, turquoise: Was £209.99, now £174.99, Amazon.co.uk

Nintendo Switch lite, turquoise: Was £209.99, now £174.99, Amazon.co.uk (Nintendo)

Read more: Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best Prime deals for gamers

Andrew Griffin, The Independent’s technology editor and avid gamer, described the Nintendo Switch Lite as “a cheaper and lighter version [of the original] that can be carried around. It will suit anyone on a budget, with limited space or who never wants to play it on their TV anyway.” While not the best deal yet, it’s currently reduced by £35 – anything’s better than nothing, right?

Buy now

Best Prime Day smart home deals

Philips hue white and colour ambiance wireless lighting B22 bayonet cap starter kit: Was £106.98, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

Philips hue white and colour ambiance wireless lighting B22 bayonet cap starter kit: Was £106.98, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

Philips hue topped our list of the best smart light bulbs, though if you’re used to paying a couple of quid for a box of screw-ins, you might baulk at the standard price of the brand’s voice-activated, LED, colour-changing bulbs. We think sales are the best time to outfit your home in smart lights, and during Prime Day this year, you can get 30 per cent off a Philips hue starter kit containing three colour-changing bulbs and everything else you need to begin building the home of the future.

Buy now

Best Prime Day smartphone deals

There’s a whopping 47 per cent off the Oppo find X2 neo 5G right now. The premium Android smartphone from Chinese manufacturer Oppo runs all Google apps and has an edge-to-edge AMOLED screen displaying at full HD resolution. Round the back it has no fewer than four camera lenses, which work in tandem to produce high-quality photography in a range of lighting conditions.

Buy now

OnePlus 8T 5G, 12GB memory, 256GB storage: Was £649, now £448.99, Amazon.co.uk

OnePlus 8T 5G, 12GB memory, 256GB storage: Was £649, now £448.99, Amazon.co.uk

The OnePlus 8T was the company’s flagship device when it launched last year, and though it’s since been succeeded by the new OnePlus 9, this model is still fast and has plenty going for it. A stunning 6.5in screen, premium build quality and a quad-camera array make this one of the best Android phones you can get.

Buy now

OnePlus 8 pro 5G, 12GB memory, 256GB storage: Was £899, now £549.99, Amazon.co.uk

OnePlus 8 pro 5G, 12GB memory, 256GB storage: Was £899, now £549.99, Amazon.co.uk

Because it runs a streamlined version of the Android operating system, the OnePlus 8 pro feels snappy and responsive to use. Applications load quickly, 5G enables faster downloads, and the 120Hz screen helps navigating menus and scrolling through webpages feel super smooth

Buy now

OnePlus nord 5G, 128GB in blue marble: Was £379, now £291.99, Amazon.co.uk

OnePlus nord (5G, 128GB) in Blue Marble: Was £379, now £291.99, Amazon.co.uk

OnePlus made its name building fantastic Android phones that don’t cost the earth. Now there’s 23 per cent off the 5G version of the OnePlus nord, the best mid-range phone the manufacturer’s has made yet. The OnePlus nord has a full HD display running at a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, so it feels responsive when scrolling. The rear camera array produces decent shots too, and has more lenses than any OnePlus phone before it.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S21 ultra: Was £1,149, now £914, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S21 ultra: Was £1,149, now £914, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung’s premium S21 ultra is a step up from the flagship Galaxy S21, featuring a 128-megapixel camera on the rear, an ultra-wide lens and two zoom levels for precision shooting. It comes with a large 6.8in OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a snappy Exynos 2100 processor. And it has 20 per cent off right now.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G in cosmic black, 128GB: Was £999, now £638.99, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G in cosmic black, 128GB: Was £999, now £638.99, Amazon.co.uk

The new 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is a true powerhouse of a phone, with high-performance specs that outmatch most other Android handsets, including even the S21 phones that succeeded it. The 6.7in OLED display is sharp, detailed and colourful, and uses a high 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and a generally premium feel. The 12MP camera produces spectacular photography in low-light conditions, can film in an almost unnecessarily high 8K resolution. At 43 per cent off, this is easily the best Prime Day smartphone deal you’ll find.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G in phantom black, 256GB: Was £999, now £794, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G in phantom black, 256GB: Was £999, now £794, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung’s latest smartphone is a subtle improvement on everything the S20 got right. It’s faster, more efficient and has a better battery life than its predecessor, and sports the same industry-leading display and feature-packed camera the Galaxy range is known for. In our review of the Samsung Galaxy S21, our writer was impressed by the phone’s high-speed display. “It’s dynamic and goes as high as 120Hz. What that means is everything looks super-smooth, even scrolling through menu lists, for instance. Because it’s dynamic, if you’re doing something that doesn’t benefit from a higher refresh rate, it will scale it back, saving battery life.”

Buy now

Xiaomi has quickly become one of the UK’s favourite budget smartphone manufacturers, consistently appearing on our best budget smartphones guide. The lite version of the mi 11 5G appears in our round-up, but the slightly pricier mi 11 5G is also top notch. You can save £89 when you buy the phone right now.

The mi 11 has a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera on the rear. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, making it faster and more powerful than the mi 10. There’s a glorious 120Hz display and it supports turbocharging – taking just 45 minutes to reach 100 per cent.

Buy now

Xiaomi Redmi note 10 pro: Was £269, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

Xiaomi Redmi note 10 pro: Was £269, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Redmi note 10 pro offers an excellent 120Hz AMOLED display, a decent 108MP camera and fast all-round performance. A budget Android phone with premium features, the Xiaomi Redmi note 10 pro was already a bargain before Prime Day, and now it can be picked up for less than £200.

Buy now

Best Prime Day smart watch deals

Landing a spot in our guide to the best fitness trackers, you can trust it’s a reliable choice – and thankfully, it’s currently 40 per cent off right now. According to The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, it’s a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone. It boasts a range of features, including workouts, sleep tracking, a heart-rate monitor and Amazon’s assistant, Alexa, built-in.

Buy now

Huawei’s smartwatch bridges the gap between fashion accessory and gadget, with a stainless steel round casing and glass display cover setting it apart from techier-looking wearables. With built-in GPS and a wealth of workout options to choose from, it’s great for fitness tracking and looks smart on your wrist on nights out.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy watch3 41mm, mystic silver: Was £399, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy watch3 41mm in mystic silver: Was £399, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

In our round-up of the best smartwatches of 2021, we named the Samsung Galaxy watch3 the best smartwatch for Android users. And for good reason – it’s a superbly designed piece of tech that looks natural on the wrist while packing in a raft of health-tracking sensors. “The Samsung design is very slick, with a bright, colourful display and a range of watch faces that are highly realistic,” said our reviewer.

Buy now

Garmin forerunner 245 GPS running smartwatch, grey: Was £249.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

Garmin forerunner 245 GPS running smartwatch in grey: Was £249.99, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

The Garmin forerunner 245 is a well-designed wearable and one of the best smartwatches for runners. It has a built-in GPS for measuring your pace and storing routes, which can be seamlessly uploaded to services like Strava for more analysis. Heart-rate tracking and VO2 estimates monitor your fitness as your exercise, and the accompanying app can be use to track trends and set goals.

Buy now

Best Prime Day camera deals

GoPro hero 8 black bundle: Was £329.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

GoPro hero 8 black bundle: Was £329.99, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re planning on jumping out of a plane or riding your BMX over the edge of a cliff this summer, be sure to pack a GoPro to capture the moment. The GoPro hero 8 bundle has 24 per cent off this Prime Day and comes with a tripod, head strap, spare battery and MicroSD card, so you’ve no excuse to be more adventurous. It also landed the top spot in our review of the best action cameras, with our tester noting: “We rate the hero 8 black as it offers great camera ability for the price, as well as GoPro’s class-leading capture and stabilisation systems.”

Buy now

Lexar professional 256GB UHS-II SD card: Was £87.25, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

Lexar professional 256GB UHS-II SD card: Was £87.25, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

Photography pros, are you stocking up on SD cards this Prime Day? The Lexar 1667x 256GB SD card currently has 43 per cent off its usual price. The UHS-II technology gives you a read transfer speed up to 250MB per second, making it incredibly fast for uploading to your PC. Still too expensive? SanDisk has a 128GB microSD card for £19.99 (Amazon.co.uk) and Samsung has a 512GB SD for £53.59 (Amazon.co.uk)

Buy now

Sony SEL85F18 full frame 85mm F1.8 prime lens: Was £600, now £477.50, Amazon.co.uk

Sony SEL85F18 full frame 85mm F1.8 prime lens: Was £600, now £477.50, Amazon.co.uk

Looking for a new Sony prime lens to help you take the sharpest photos in the lowest light? This full frame SEL85F18 option currently has 20 per cent off. It features a large f1.8 aperture and a lightweight design so you can easily carry it around. A nine-blade circular unit should also help to increase the clarity of your photos.

Buy now

Best Prime Day power bank deals

Anker power bank, PowerCore essential 20000: Was £29.99, now £20.99, Amazon.co.uk

Anker power bank, PowerCore essential 20000: Was £29.99, now £20.99, Amazon.co.uk

A smart, no-frills battery pack, the PowerCore essential 20000 carries enough juice to refuel your phone or tablet several times over. It’s an essential piece of kit when travelling or camping, and offers two ports for recharging multiple devices at the same time. Right now it has 30 per cent off.

Buy now

Best Prime Day Ring and Amazon devices deals

Ring spotlight cam battery by Amazon: Was £179, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

Ring spotlight cam battery by Amazon: Was £179, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

The Ring spotlight is perfect for your porch, with its two-way talk system that means you can chat to delivery drivers and teenagers sneaking in alike. You can get notifications straight to your phone whenever motion is detected and you can also activate the siren and LED light strips remotely. If that is not enough the Ring spotlight cam also includes theft protection: if your camera gets stolen, Amazon will replace it for free.

Buy now

Amazon Echo dot, 4th gen: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon Echo dot, 4th gen: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

With crisp vocals and a balanced bass, expect big things from this compact smart speaker, including sleek good looks. A bitesize version of the original echo, we recommended this version in our best smart speaker review, with our tester describing it as “a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem”.

Enjoy streaming music from the likes of Amazon Music and Apple Music, while voice-controlling your entertainment – ask it to play audiobooks, podcasts and more, and control other smart devices – think thermostats and lights – from one place. You can even make calls without venturing to the phone. At half price, this is a real steal.

Buy now

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £129.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: Was £129.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

Calling all bookworms: you can save more than 30 per cent on Amazon’s Kindle paperwhite this Prime Day. A market leader in ereaders, Amazon’s paperwhite design scored the top spot in our round-up of the best ereaders, with our reviewer praising the “high-resolution screen which is extremely easy to read” as well as the “elegant” design. “We like the option for free 4G which is especially handy if you want to buy a new title when you’re away from wifi, such as on the beach,” they added.

Buy now

Echo show 8, 2nd gen: Was £119.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

Echo show 8, 2nd gen: Was £119.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

Newly released, Amazon’s 2nd-generation Echo show 8 has a saving of nearly 30 per cent this Prime Day. In our review of the gadget, our tester said “you get a heck of a lot of bang for your buck” with this device. “There’s an ambient sensing display, a home-monitoring feature, an upgraded processor and a better 13-megapixel camera which has less intrusive panning and zooming tracking features than the Echo show 10.” A tablet, speaker, camera and entertainment system all in one, it’s “now the go-to device for those looking for an Amazon smart display”.

Buy now

Best Prime Day Tile tracker deals

We’re big fans of Tile tracker devices, and the Tile pro is the best of them all. Unlike the Apple AirTag, all of Tile’s products are designed in a way that makes them easy to attach to your things. In our comparison between the AirTag and Tile pro, our reviewer wrote that “the Tile pro is shaped like a square and has a keyring hole in the corner for easy attachment”. Plus, we found its speaker to be nice and loud.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Prime Day home appliance deals – Enjoy savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers: snap up big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day kids’ toys deals – Find discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids of all ages

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day laptop deals – Take advantage of big discounts on MacBooks, Microsoft Surface laptops and more

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals – Here we list big savings on Amazon’s cutting-edge smart home tech

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals – All the boozy savings you need to know about on spirits, wine and beer

Best Amazon Prime Day deals – Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Prime Day 2021 deals

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Amazon Prime Day tech deals 2021: Last offers on Huawei smartwatches, Samsung Galaxy Buds and AirPods