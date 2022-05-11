Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals to expect in 2022

With Amazon Prime Day fast approaching, it’s time to start thinking about what deals and discounts could be in store.

Prime Day is a multi-day online shopping event held by Amazon, with discounts to be had on a massive range of top-rated products, from the latest tech to Amazon’s own devices, home appliances, beauty and more. A key product category on Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be gaming, and we expect to see deals for Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo fans alike.

Speaking of Nintendo, this guide focuses on the Japanese gaming company and the Prime Day 2022 deals for its Switch console. The Nintendo Switch is always a major talking point during the Prime Day sale, often selling out in record time.

In particular, there will be a lot of interest in the Nintendo Switch OLED (£305.95, Amazon.co.uk), the latest console that arrived towards the end of 2021 and so wasn’t a part of last year’s Prime Day event. Now a few months old, we’re hopeful that the new Switch might have its price reduced as part of Amazon’s big summer sale.

To help bring you all of the best Nintendo deals, we’ve put together this article that focuses exclusively on Switch consoles, games, accessories and bundles included in the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales event.

Don’t forget, every Switch game works with every Switch console, so while there are various models of the Nintendo machine, any game featured in the sale will work with the Switch you already own. Similarly, if you see a cut-price Switch that isn’t the latest Switch OLED model, don’t worry about it, because the latest games will work just fine.

Read more:

When will Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals begin?

Amazon hasn’t yet revealed when Prime Day 2022 will land. But thanks to previous years we can make an informed guess. Between 2015 and 2019, Prime Day took place in July. Then for 2020 things were understandably delayed until October, before being brought forward to June for 2021.

For 2022, Amazon says Prime Day will return to its usual July schedule, but hasn’t yet announced the exact date. Given it usually takes place at the start of the week, we reckon it’ll land on either Monday 11 or 18 July. The sales event has spanned two days since 2017, so we expect it to be (at least) 48 hours long this time around.

As for when Nintendo Switch deals will land, it’s impossible to say for now. The deals might arrive at the start of day one, or crop up at some other point during the two-day event.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals?

Yes. Although everyone loves to bag a bargain, a main driving force behind Amazon’s event is to entice shoppers into signing up for the retailer’s Prime service.

Prime membership currently costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year, and for that subscribers get free next-day delivery (or even same-day where available), exclusive access to certain deals, streaming movies and TV shows from Prime Video, music streaming, free Deliveroo Plus, and same-day grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Morrisons in certain postcodes.

A membership might be well worth the £7.99 a month if you intend to use all of those services. But if you only want to use Prime to grab a deal on Prime Day 2022, then we recommend signing up for a free 30-day trial a couple of weeks before the sale begins. You can then cancel your Prime membership after the event (but within 30 days to prevent being charged) if you no longer want to be a subscriber.

What to expect from Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals in 2022

We expect to see discounts on consoles, games, accessories and bundles for Prime Day 2022 – and, unlike last year, the new Switch OLED console might well be included in the sale. Other versions of the console, like the Nintendo Switch lite and regular Switch, should also see their prices reduced for the two-day event.

Meanwhile, there will be savings on accessories like cases, controllers and screen protectors, plus games from the Mario and Lego franchises, among many others. The deals won’t be around forever, so you’ll have to keep a careful eye on this article during the 48-hour event to make sure you find what you’re looking for at a great price.

Last year’s best Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Come, join us for a quick stroll down memory lane as we remind you all of the best Nintendo Switch deals from Amazon Prime Day 2021. We saw a £20 saving on the Nintendo Switch lite console in blue (£186, Amazon.co.uk), and Nintendo’s own Ring Fit Adventure game (£53, Amazon.co.uk) was cut by £10.

As for games, there was 25 per cent off Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle (£16.26, Amazon.co.uk), a small saving on Lego Worlds (£26.21, Amazon.co.uk), and money off Jumanji: The Video Game (£16.95, Amazon.co.uk). Lastly, Lego Harry Potter Collection (£20.95, Amazon.co.uk) had its price cut by £15.

When it came to Nintendo Switch accessories in the 2021 Amazon Prime Day sale, the Orzly carry case (£12.91, Amazon.co.uk) was better than half price, and there was money to be saved on a twin-pack of Nintendo Switch joy-con wheel accessories (£11.99, Amazon.co.uk), too.

(Nintendo)

How to get the best deals

By keeping your web browser tuned to IndyBest, of course. But then we would say that. To get the best out of Prime Day 2022, keep an eye on this article, and others across the site, as they will be updated regularly in the run-up to the shopping event itself. This is where you’ll find the best deals, chosen by Indybest experts.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals to expect – We’re predicting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers– Our experts share insight into the gadgets to watch, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to know this Amazon Prime Day– Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals based on this year’s releases and last year’s top sellers

Best Amazon device deals to watch out for this Prime Day – The tech giant offers huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the latest insight

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals to expect in 2022