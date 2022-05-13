Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2021: Best offers on Dell gaming laptops, Huawei MateBook 13 and more

Despite being months away, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is looming on the retail horizon. The highlight of the shopping calendar has been officially confirmed for July, and after a sluggish start to the year the globe-spanning sales event promises record-breaking sales for the retail giant.

Laptop and Chromebook deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day, and with the rise of hybrid and remote working leading many of us to upgrade our tech, this year’s sale could see an especially strong interest in the best laptops of 2022. We’re also anticipating discounts across the rest of the technology world, including TVs, laptops, smart watches, phones and tablets.

Though Prime Day laptop deals can hog the limelight, electronics aren’t all that’s discounted during the sale. Each year we’re up to our ankles in discounts on everything from homeware and fashion to the latest kitchen appliances and wine.

If that all sounds rather stressful, don’t fret. This year our team of IndyBest experts will be on hand to help you filter through muck in search of gold. Whether you’re shopping for a new iPhone or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, our finely tuned deal-senses will find and bring the best deals to you. Take a look at our main Amazon Prime Day 2022 guide to stay on top of our coverage.

To find out more about what laptop deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day as well as how to find the best offers, keep on reading.

When will Prime Day laptop deals begin?

Amazon Prime Day is taking place in July this year, though some laptop deals can start appearing days or even weeks before the event properly starts. Recent years have seen Prime Day landing in October and June as the pandemic threw a spanner in the works, but 2022 marks a return to the sales events’ traditional summertime slot.

No specific dates have been announced, but as Amazon tends to host these sales on Monday and Tuesday, our best guess as to when Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place is 11-12 July, or the following week on 18-19 July.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day laptop deals?

You need an Amazon Prime membership – or be on a free trial – to take part in all the Amazon Prime Day fun. Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month (or £79 annually), and unlocks benefits like free delivery and access to Amazon Prime Video and Music. To sign up, head over to the Amazon Prime page and enter your details.

Of course, if you don’t want to spend £7.99 per month just to access a bunch of Amazon Prime Day deals, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel it as soon as the sale ends. Nobody’s gonna know. How would they know? Nobody’s gonna know.

What to expect from Prime Day laptop deals in 2022

Prime Day is an opportunity for laptop manufacturers and retailers to sell off any surplus stock of their less-than-cutting-edge models. Similar to how we typically see the best discounts being applied to last year’s TVs, tablets and phones, Amazon Prime Day tends to see some big percentages knocked off 2021 laptops.

That’s not to say that you won’t also see good deals on newly launched machines. Last year we saw offers on the newest MacBook air and Microsoft’s surface go laptop, as well as a generous discount on the high-performance Dell G5 5500 gaming laptop (£849, Amazon.co.uk) which at the time had barely left the assembly line.

Another brand to look out for this year is Asus. The Taiwanese laptop and Chromebook maker just treated itself to a rebrand, and has begun producing ZenBook laptops sporting a new (and unofficially Star Trek inspired) logo. We’re speculating here, but this might be an indication that previous models in the ZenBook range will be discounted as Asus phases out the old branding.

Last year’s best laptop deals in the UK

To get some idea of the kind of laptop deals we can expect to see during Amazon Prime Day 2022, we can look back at the best laptops deals we saw last year.

(Microsoft)

The 2021 sale saw the price of the Microsoft Surface laptop go (£547.27, Amazon.co.uk) drop by an impressive 20 percent from £799 to a more reasonable £640. As is often the case in tech, this laptop is even cheaper today at £547.27.

(Steve Hogarty/The Independent)

Last year, Huawei cut the price of the 2020 version of its slim and stylish matebook 13 from £789.99 to £579.99. The laptop is now sold out across the board, but we’re anticipating similar deals on the Huawei laptop that supplanted it in late 2021, the much-improved matebook 14S.

The Chinese electronics giant apparently can’t contain its excitement for Amazon Prime Day, and is already discounting the matebook 14s by £40 at its official store (£799.99, Huawei.com).

(Steve Hogarty / The Independent)

There was £150 off the HP envy x360 at last year’s Amazon Prime Day sale. This articulated laptop appears in our list of the best laptops of 2022, and can fold back on itself to become a tablet, or prop itself up like a desktop calendar for presentations and entertainment.

The exact model that appeared in last year’s sale is no longer available to buy, but you can find an updated version of the HP envy x360 for 2021 with a better processor, more RAM and Intel Evo certification. (£1,199, Ao.com)

Chromebooks didn’t miss out on the Prime Day action either. Asus cut the price of its popular C523NA Chromebook by £100 to £199.99. Thanks to the slow onward march of progress the affordable Chrome-powered laptop is now available for even less (£189.99, Amazon.co.uk).

How to get the best laptop deals this Prime Day

To stay in the loop about all of the best laptop deals on Prime Day, bookmark this page and check back in with us as the big day approaches. We’ll be regularly updating all of our Prime Day 2022 guides with the latest deals and insights into everything from Apple Watches and earbuds to air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners.

Our team of IndyBest shopping experts will also be running a liveblog during the event, to bring you live reports on lightning deals and hot ticket items before they sell out.

If you’ve got your eye on a laptop already and you’re waiting for a potential Amazon Prime Day price drop, we recommend adding it to your wishlist on Amazon now to monitor how its price fluctuates in the weeks running up to the sale.

Be sure to check different configuations too. As stock levels can be all over the place during the sale, Amazon doesn’t always discount laptops in an intuitive way. A laptop with more RAM or a larger SSD can sometimes be cheaper than the lower-spec model.

Finally, head over to our list of the best laptops of 2022 to get to grips with the devices you should be looking out for on the day. A big discount on any one of these devices would be a valuable find, and you’ll be certain to come away with a laptop you’ll love.

