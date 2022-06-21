Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2022: Confirmed dates and best early deals on Nintendo Switch, games and more

Amazon Prime Day kicks off on 12 and 13 July with its usual two-day shopping bonanza. As always, many big-ticket items will be on offer, so if you’re looking to pick up some new games on Playstation, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch, or even a console itself, it’s an excellent time to browse for the best deals.

It’s one of the biggest sales of the year, with early discounts of up to 50 per cent confirmed to start appearing as soon as 21 June. The online giant will be slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices and laptops to TVs and tech, as well as the much sought-after Apple products and even homeware and fashion.

It’s even better news because gaming is one of the most popular Prime Day categories, with prices dropping on usually expensive hardware and software – and if last year’s deals are anything to go by, we’re in for even stronger stuff for the two day period. 2022 has been packed with big releases and we’re expecting a few of those to receive a hefty discount.

If you are looking to make savings across these leading brands, as well as on the accessories and games, you’ve come to the right place as we gear up for the big event.

To find out more about what gaming deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day and how to find the best deals then read the rest of the article below.

When will Prime Day gaming deals begin?

Amazon Prime Day officially starts on 12 July and runs until 13 July. Amazon is also promising that some gaming deals will show up as early as 21 June.

This is a return to the norm for Prime Day, which usually lands in mid-July. But for the past two years, it deviated from this. Owing to the pandemic and to better support its employees in 2020, it was hosted in October, while last year it was brought forward to June as a result of the Olympics.

The best early Prime Day gaming deals 2022

Like the best ergonomic office chairs, a good gaming chair can provide an extra level of comfort and support for people who take their game time as seriously as their posture and this deal on a Corsair T1 Race chair can save shoppers up to 26 per cent.

Corsair is a well regarded brand when it comes to its gaming peripherals and its chairs are no exception. In our round up of the best gaming chairs, two of Corsair’s offerings managed to impress us with their 4D pivoting armrests, 180 degree reclination as well as neck and lumbar support for those long night gaming sessions.

While the T1 Race is built with (you guessed it) racing games in mind, it comes included with all the features listed above as well as a faux leather black and red finish and rollerblade-style PU caster wheels which the brand claims prevents floor marking.

Buy now

Orzly Gaming Headset for PC and gaming consoles PS5, PS4, Xbox series X/S and Nintendo Switch: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

When looking for the best gaming headsets to level up your online gaming session, it’s important to consider a few factors: comfort, compatibility and cost. Claiming to do all this and more is this wired headset from gaming brand Orzly – and it’s currently half price.

With an over-ear design, in-line microphone and multi-platform connectivity, The Orzly gaming headset looks to be a cost-effective solution for anyone looking for a gaming headset to play games on Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or even PC.

Buy now

Logitech G413 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

Mechanical keyboards have been a go-to choice for gamers looking for responsive and tactile control over their games and Logitech has been a key player in the PC peripheral space. When paired with a good gaming mouse, the best gaming keyboards can give players plenty of edge over the competition. And now there’s 30 per cent off the brand’s G413 mechanical gaming keyboard.

Sporting a minimalist aluminium black casing and programmable backlit keys, Logitech claims that the G413 is a good option for gamers looking for responsiveness and durability.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day gaming deals?

In short: Yes. The deals on Prime Day are exclusively for those with an Amazon Prime membership. It costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Signing up couldn’t be easier, all you need to do is go to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, you can get a 30-day free trial, which will also gain you access to the sale, but we’d recommend doing this closer to the dates listed above. While you won’t be charged, you will need to input your card details when signing up, as Amazon automatically converts you to a paid membership after 30 days.

What to expect from Prime Day gaming deals in 2022

Gaming is one of the most popular categories to shop during Amazon Prime Day and we can expect to see discounts on everything from consoles and software to gaming monitors and even gaming chairs.

During last year’s Prime Day, we saw big discounts on early 2021 releases – as much as 50 per cent – on titles such as Returnal (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Hitman III (£34.13, Amazon.co.uk). When Prime Day came around, those titles had only been out for a few months before seeing their prices slashed, so we can expect to see similar discounts on games that would have been released in a similar time frame.

The first half of 2022 has been exceptionally busy for new releases, with some of the year’s biggest titles already available. If last year was anything to go by, we hope to see discounts on games like Gran Turismo 7 (£54.99, Amazon.co.uk), Dying Light 2: Stay Human (£31.95, Amazon.co.uk) and Ghostwire Tokyo (£46.14, Amazon.co.uk), all of which are worth picking up if you haven’t had a chance to play them already.

There’s even a chance we could see “game of the year” frontrunner Elden Ring (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk) as part of the sale, but we would imagine that one would get snapped up fast.

Last year’s best gaming deals in the UK

Based on 2021’s gaming offering during Amazon Prime Day, we can expect some worthy discounts on consoles and accessories too. One of the best deals available to customers last year was a hefty 70 per cent discount on Fifa 21 (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk) which saw the flagship football title slashed to just £17.99. Now that Fifa 22 has been released, we can expect to see the latest title see a similar price drop in time for the official announcement of FIFA 23.

The Nintendo Switch lite console (£183, Amazon.co.uk) was also reduced to just £179.99 – enough to pick up a new game with the £35 you would have saved, such as Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle (£10.99, Amazon.co.uk) which came with a 25 per cent discount during the sale. The Switch is a hugely popular device during sales events, often selling out within minutes, so you’ll need to act fast to snap one up this year.

For PC gamers looking to upgrade their visual set up, a Samsung’s odyssey G9 gaming monitor (£1,429.60, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to £1,049 – a great price for a truly panoramic viewing experience.

PlayStation fans were also treated to a three-month Playstation Plus and PlayStation Now membership for just £29.99 instead of the usual £42.98. And with the new Playstation Plus subscription model coming into effect in June 2022, there could be a similar discount for the higher tier subscriptions that will give gamers access to hundreds of titles at no extra cost.

(Microsoft)

There was even £15 off on an Xbox series S bundle (£259.95, Amazon.co.uk), which is an excellent way to experience some of Microsoft’s best games through an Xbox Game Pass subscription. If you missed out last year or are just wondering how this years event will fare, we’re expecting similar price drops for 2022, so you’re in for a real treat.

One of our top picks for best gaming headsets also made the sales. The Razer blackshark V2 X premium esports gaming headset (£36.99, Amazon.co.uk) came in at £38.99 and is an excellent choice for Playstation and PC gamers alike. If you were looking for an Xbox-friendly headset, then the Turtle Beach stealth 600 wireless gaming headset (£74.99, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to £67.99.

For those looking to step into the world of virtual reality, we also saw a decent discount on the Oculus (now Meta) Quest 2 advanced all-in-one virtual reality headset (£338.99, Amazon.co.uk). It topped our pick for the best virtual reality headset you can buy and was reduced from £448 to £399 at the time.

Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals

As well as bundles of the Nintendo Switch lite, we also expect to see discounts on Nintendo’s other consoles, games and accessories. We’re also hoping to see some decent deals for the Nintendo Switch OLED console, which may well be included as part of the sales. It was discounted by £15 at Amazon earlier this month.

Of course, we would also expect to see the standard Nintendo Switch console go on sale, along with a few extra titles thrown in to sweeten the deal. We’d hope to see some first party titles go on sale alongside the consoles. Right now, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is on offer for £39 (Amazon.co.uk) as well as Animal Crossing: New Horizons (£38.95, Amazon.co.uk). For another platforming adventure directly from Nintendo, Yoshi’s Crafted World (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk) is currently discounted at 20 per cent.

As far as accessories go, the popular SanDisk microSDXC memory cards are also likely to see a decent discount, which will allow players to download more games to their handheld. The 256GB card (£39.89, Amazon.co.uk) is nearly half price at the moment and the 128GB card is now only £16.99 (Amazon.co.uk).

PS5 Prime Day deals

You’re unlikely to see a standalone PS5 available on Prime Day this year as they’re already hard enough to find at full price. But we can expect to see quite a few games and other accessories this year.

In terms of games, we would expect to see PS5 exclusive titles released in the last year to be included in the sale. At the moment, games like Returnal (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Sifu: Vengeance Edition (£32.93, Amazon.co.uk) are all discounted and we wouldn’t be surprised to see them appear in the sale.

Last year, we also saw game’s bundled with dualsense controllers, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£101.98, Amazon.co.uk) which were very popular. It’s a good way to pick up a new game and an extra controller at a usually rare discount if those deals make a return.

Xbox Prime Day Deals

Now that the stock situation for the Xbox series X has stabilised, we’re hoping to see some more deals featuring the console alongside some games and other accessories.

In terms of games, we saw plenty of Ubisoft titles go on sale such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (£24.99, Amazon.co.uk), Watch Dogs Legion (£15.51, Amazon.co.uk) and Immortals: Fenyx Rising (£9.95, Amazon.co.uk) but the publisher’s release calendar this year has been somewhat lighter than previous years. One title we might expect to see make the sale is Rainbow Six Extraction (£19.99, Amazon.co.uk) and the expansion toValhalla, Dawn of Ragnarök (£29.95, Amazon.co.uk).

One accessory that we would like to see discounted for Xbox gamers is the proprietary internal storage expansion from Seagate. The 2TB SSD is currently discounted (£384.41, Amazon.co.uk) but we would hope to see cheaper options available for the 1TB card as well (£218.98, Amazon.co.uk).

How to find the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

Bookmark this page for all your gaming deal needs. Here at IndyBest, we’ll be your savvy shopping experts leading up to, and during the event, highlighting the very best offers on everything from Apple Watches, Nintendo Switch consoles and earbuds to mattresses, air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners.

We’ll even have a liveblog running across the two days, providing you with a minute by minute update on all the latest news and intel.

Aside from our expert help though, we’d recommend being as prepared as possible by adding the items you know you’re desperate for to your wishlist ahead of time, so you can checkout with ease.

Similarly, it’s also worth downloading the Amazon app. During Prime Day, you’ll find what the retailer calls “lightning deals”, which are whopping discounts that are active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

