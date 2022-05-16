Amazon Prime Day fitness deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on trainers, treadmills and more

Savvy savers, Amazon shoppers and anyone who loves a bargain will know by now that Amazon Prime Day is on the way. And, now confirmed to take place in July this year, it’s set to be a big one.

While we’re still waiting for exact details to be announced – check back in with us regularly for all of the latest updates – the retailer has us excited, revealing there are savings to be had across “products from national brands and small businesses across every category”.

When it comes to sportswear and home gym equipment, we’ll welcome any discount with open arms, as the cost of staying fit with sports leggings, equipment and running shoes, to name but a few items of our mounting fit kits, can quickly rack up.

Brands such as Nike, Fitbit, Adidas and Nutribullet are all featured on the site, alongside hundreds of others. So although we aren’t sure what exactly will be in this year’s 48-hour long sale, we’re expecting big things – especially considering last year’s event was Amazon’s biggest yet.

And, as always, we’re here to answer all your questions about the what, when, how and why of Amazon Prime Day so you can get a head start before anyone else.

Read more:

When will Prime Day fitness deals begin?

Amazon is keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to the official dates of Prime Day, but this isn’t our first rodeo. We’ve come to learn that the 48-hour flash sale tends to land on a Monday and Tuesday, and Amazon has already told us that it will take place in July. So, we’re taking an educated guess at either 11-12 July or the following week, 18-19 July, with products usually dropping at midnight on the first day.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day fitness deals?

In short, yes, Amazon Prime Day is only available to those who pay for Prime membership. But, there is a cheeky way around this…

Amazon Prime membership costs £7.99 a month, or £79 for a full year – which, if you ask us isn’t bad at all when considering that gives you access to free next day delivery, Prime Video, Prime Reading, Amazon music and even Deliveroo plus.

But, any true bargain-hunters will know you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial once a year to reap the rewards of Prime Day for free. You do have to input your card details though, so be sure to cancel your trial before the end of the time period to ensure you aren’t charged.

What to expect from Prime Day fitness deals in 2022

Last year everything from treadmills to trainers were included in the Prime Day discounts, with huge savings on big-ticket items, so nothing is really off the table when it comes to what could be on offer. And remember, when it comes to fitness it’s always worth looking in tech and home appliances sales too as headphones, speakers and blenders can all aid your fitness journey.

Last year’s best fitness deals in the UK

With an impressive £103 price cut, this Bluefin Fitness kick 2.0 folding treadmill was one of the best big-ticket items in last year’s sale dropping from £479 to £376.02 (£406.99, Amazon.co.uk). It’s an impressive machine that can connect to your phone or tablet via the Kinomap app, has two integrated Bluetooth speakers and it neatly folds away if you’re tight on space.

If you’re more a yogi than a runner, then the good news is that last year the FitBeast yoga mat had a discount of around 30 per cent, bringing the price to £19.99 (Amazon.co.uk).

But it’s not just exercise equipment that can enhance a workout, handy gadgets like Apple’s airpod pro’s (£189, Amazon.co.uk) are also a must-have for avid gym-goers.

Last year we saw an impressive 25 per cent discount on them, but our tech writer predicts that this year’s saving will be even greater – especially given that they’re almost three years old and a second-gen AirPods pro are heavily rumoured to arrive in the autumn.

Similarly, the Apple watch series 6 (£301.80, Amazon.co.uk) get a generous price cut of £50, which is quite a big deal when it comes to Apple. And. with a new model out, this saving should only get better this year. You can keep a closer eye on all Apple discounts in our dedicated page for the brand.

Turning to gymwear, there were great savings to be had on everything from trainers to T-shirts. These Adidas men’s galaxy running shoes were reduced from £41.84 to £29.99 (from £25.80, Amazon.co.uk) while you could also save £6 on Under Armour’s performance polo men’s shirt (from £18.95, Amazon.co.uk).

How to get the best deals

We have a whole team dedicated to staying on top of the latest Prime Day news, deals and updates, so one of the easiest things you can do to stay in the know is to check back in with us regularly.

In the run-up to the event, you’ll see us start to drop explainers such as this on what we think Prime Day will include, but, come the big day, there will be a liveblog of the best deals, continually updated shopping guides and sometimes even product reviews so you know if the savings are really too good to be true.

You also need to activate your free Prime membership soon if you haven’t already, but be sure not to do this before 30 days of Prime Day. And start adding items you really want to your wishlist for easy shopping.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on health gadgets and fit kit, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Expert insight on what to expect, how to get the best deals and confirmed dates

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals to expect – We’re predicting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers– Our experts share insight into the gadgets to watch, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to know this Amazon Prime Day– Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals based on this year’s releases and last year’s top sellers

Best Amazon device deals to watch out for this Prime Day – The tech giant offers huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the latest insight

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch offers to expect – Following the release of the latest Switch OLED late last year, we share our predictions for this year’s sales event

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Amazon Prime Day fitness deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on trainers, treadmills and more