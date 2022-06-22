Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: Best early UK deals on gaming, tech, beauty and more

The 48-hour sale will take place in mid-July, but the early bird deals have already landed (The Independent)

Deal hunters, assemble: one of the biggest sales of the year is just around the corner, with Amazon Prime Day 2022 confirmed to be kicking off in just over two weeks.

Second only to Black Friday, the online giant’s annual flash sale will see huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, fashion, alcohol, kids’ toys and more. Confirmed to be returning on Tuesday 12 through to Wednesday 13 July, the shopping extravaganza lasts a full 48 hours with thousands of products from big-ticket brands reduced, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Philips, Bosch and Rimmel.

With early deals starting to drop (a full three weeks before Prime Day officially starts), the 2022 sale is already shaping up to be one of Amazon’s biggest years yet. The retailer has never dropped Prime Day deals this early, so you’re in for a treat.

Whether you’re after a pair of Levi’s jeans, headphones, a stand mixer, laptop or hair tool, as always, the IndyBest team will be on hand throughout to keep you afloat during the sale.

As well as our dedicated deal guides, our live coverage is here to save you endlessly scrolling. From now to the sale itself, make sure to follow along for the best discounts, unrivalled savings and expert advice on navigating the mammoth event. So, it’s time to finalise your wish list and get shopping.

Read more:

Whether you're looking to save on a pricey bit of tech, invest in a vacuum that you've had your eye on, a new book for your reading pile or pair of jeans, consider our Prime Day guides as your dedicated cheat sheets. From home appliances, TVs and fashion to Amazon's own devices, gaming or alcohol, we've got every base covered.

Amazon Prime Day early deals are here
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the UK? What is it? How does it compare to Black Friday? Here's everything you need to know, including the best early deals
Earlier than ever before, the sale's first early deals are heating up – and we'll be handpicking the créme de la créme for our liveblog.

