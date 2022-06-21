Amazon Prime Day 2021 live – day 2: Best UK deals on Apple iPads, Kindles, Shark vacuum cleaners and more

The 48-hour sale will take place in mid-July, but the early bird deals have already landed (The Independent )

Deal hunters, assemble: one of the biggest sales of the year is just around the corner, with Amazon Prime Day 2022 confirmed to be kicking off in just over two weeks.

Second only to Black Friday, the online giant’s annual flash sale will see huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, fashion, alcohol, kids’ toys and more. Confirmed to be returning on Tuesday 12 through to Wednesday 13 July, the shopping extravaganza lasts a full 48 hours with thousands of products from big-ticket brands reduced, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, Philips, Bosch and Rimmel.

With early deals dropping from today onwards (a full three weeks before Prime Day officially starts), the 2022 sale is already shaping up to be one of Amazon’s biggest years yet. The retailer has never dropped Prime Day deals this early, so you’re in for a treat.

Whether you’re after a pair of Levi’s jeans, headphones, a stand mixer, laptop or hair tool, as always, the IndyBest team will be on hand throughout to keep you afloat during the sale.

As well as our dedicated deal guides, our live coverage is here to save you endlessly scrolling. From now to the sale itself, make sure to follow along for the best discounts, unrivalled savings and expert advice on navigating the mammoth event. So, it’s time to finalise your wish list and get shopping.

Show latest update 1655806538 Up your fitness game this summer with these Prime Day deals When it comes to sportswear and fitness equipment, we’ll welcome any discount with open arms – as the cost of staying fit with sports leggings, equipment, running shoes and more can quickly rack up. With Amazon Prime Day already ramping up, we’ve spotted on early fitness deals on everything from sports goggles to walking shoes. Amazfit bip U pro smart watch with Alexa built-in: Was £69, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk Up your fitness game this summer and beyond with Amazon’s own piece of fitness tech – now reduced by nearly 40 per cent. The smartwatch boasts built-in Alexa, a GPS, more than 60 sports modes, waterproof casing, a heart rate monitor and plenty more. Touted to be lightweight with a crisp touch screen, it’s ideal for tracking progress on the go and meeting your fitness goals. Zoggs predator flex goggles: Was £38, now £28, Amazon.co.uk Taking the top spot in our round-up of the best adult swimming goggles, Zoggs’s pair were said to be a “great buy if you’re looking for a high-quality product that’ll fit you swim after swim.” At £38, they cost a little more than your average pair of goggles, so this discount of nearly 30 per cent is worth shouting about. Daisy Lester 21 June 2022 11:15 1655805338 Take the stress out of meal times with Ninja’s air fryer Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £129.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk This is a “really clever piece of kit which helped make mealtimes that little bit healthier”, noted our review. It makes “wonderfully crispy food in minutes and is much more attractive than a lot of its competitors”, noted our tester. It’s a good size for two people, and it has four functionalities: air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate, making it a great all-rounder. We’d recommend snapping up this early Prime Day deal while you can. Daisy Lester 21 June 2022 10:55 1655804438 Snap up Apple’s clever AirTag possession trackers Prone to losing things? You’re in luck, as there’s nearly 20 per cent on a four-pack of Apple’s clever AirTag possession trackers right now. Using a Bluetooth connection to your iPhone, these will help you locate lost items they are attached to and can even use the location of millions of other iPhones to help you track down dropped keys or a misplaced bag. Apple Airtag Bluetooth item finder, four-pack: Was £99, now £80.21, Amazon.co.uk Our reviewer said: “The AirTag is incredibly cheap for what it is, and it works like an absolute charm. For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make.” Daisy Lester 21 June 2022 10:40 1655803391 Jetting off on holiday? These are the summer essentials you need from Amazon Summer is right around the corner and we can almost taste the sun, sea and sunscreen by now. But, if the actual holiday wasn’t expensive enough, the add ons can take it to a whole new level with rash guards, pool floats and suitcases piling onto the bill. Luckily Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and early deals have already started trickling in. With this year set to be bigger than last, there’s no reason why we couldn’t see some of our favourite products get another price slashing. From fake tan to suitcases, bookmark our holiday wishlist from Amazon in time for the sale itself. Daisy Lester 21 June 2022 10:23 1655802638 Save £50 on Apple’s AirPod pro earbuds Apple AirPods pro with Magsafe charging case (2021): Was £239, now £189, Amazon.co.uk Apple deals are few and far between – and now, you can save £50 on the current-generation Apple AirPods pro noise-cancelling wireless earphones. What’s more, this deal includes the Magsafe charging case, so the AirPods can be charged when placed onto the back of an iPhone 11, 12 or 13. Our reviewer said of the Apple earphones: “The AirPods Pro are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in…If you’re a member of the iOS family, the AirPods Pro are the best in-ear earphones you can get on the market”. Daisy Lester 21 June 2022 10:10 1655802038 Cheers to these Prime Day deals on alcohol When you think of Amazon, tech, home appliances and, of course, its own devices may spring to mind first, but the online retailer actually has an impressive groceries section with a great range of booze that’s ready to fuel your summer. If gin is your drink of choice, you can save 27 per cent on Opihr’s Gin Arabian edition (was £26, now £19, Amazon.co.uk), or if whiskey’s your poison, there’s 15 per cent off The Famous One’s bottle (was £23, now £19.55, Amazon.co.uk). Discover more stellar savings on alcohol below: Daisy Lester 21 June 2022 10:00 1655801438 Amazon’s Prime Day deals have started earlier than ever this year Last year, Amazon’s early Prime Day deals started dropping around 10 days before the 48-hour sale, whereas this year, the deals have started trickling in a full three weeks ahead of the shopping bonanza. Daisy Lester 21 June 2022 09:50 1655800838 Go, go, go! PS5 consoles are available at Amazon right now Just as Amazon Prime Day’s early deals start dropping, Amazon has dropped a console restock and PS5 bundles are available to buy right now. The bundle, as with almost all retailers these days, includes the PS5 disc edition with Horizon Forbidden West, and is priced at £499.99. This is available exclusively for Prime members – so take this as further motivation to sign up to Prime before the sale officially kicks off on Tuesday 12 July. With today’s drop, we can only assume that even more PS5 consoles will drop during Prime Day itself. Daisy Lester 21 June 2022 09:40 1655800213 Save 40% on Philips’ LED smart ceiling spotlight Philips Hue centura white & colour ambiance recessed round LED smart ceiling spotlight: Was £59.99, now £37.60, Amazon.co.uk (Philips Hue) There’s a real economy of scale when it comes to buying Philips Hue GU10 spotlights. You never need just one, so when there’s 37 per cent off each bulb it adds up to some serious savings across your entire ceiling. An early Prime Day deal, this discount on the recessed centura – which can be angled to illuminate corners and tackle dull spots – sees the price of each smart bulb drop to £37.60. Not only are they energy-efficient LED lights, but they can be controlled using voice-commands or set to gently turn on as the sun goes down. Daisy Lester 21 June 2022 09:30 1655799392 PSA: We’ve spotted a rare saving on Apple’s iPhone 11 Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) black: Was £489, now £419, Amazon.co.uk It’s rare to see a double-digit saving on the iPhone, but that’s exactly what we have for you here. Amazon has £70 off the 64GB version of the iPhone 11, which is a 14 per cent saving on the regular price. Just two generations old, and still being produced by Apple, the iPhone 11 has a 6.1in display, is water resistant to 2m and features a dual rear camera system with wide and ultra wide lenses. We’re sold. Daisy Lester 21 June 2022 09:16

