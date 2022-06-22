Amazon launches first fully autonomous robot to move large crates around warehouses

Amazon has announced its “first fully autonomous mobile robot” called Proteus.

The bot – which is small, green, and looks similar to an automatic vacuum cleaner – moves through facilities to lift up transports used by humans to move packages around.

Amazon says that the robot will be deployed in the transport handling areas in fulfilment centres and sort centres.

It can move safely around humans because of a green light that shines in front of it, Amazon claimed.

When a human steps in the way of the light, the robot stops moving.

