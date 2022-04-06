‘Amazon, here we come’: Biden promotes union push in remarks to trade union conference

Following Amazon workers’ successful union election in New York, marking the first-ever US union within the retail giant, President Joe Biden underscored worker protections “to make sure the choice to join a union belongs to workers alone.”
“By the way: Amazon, here we come,” he said in remarks to the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference on 6 April.
The room burst into cheers, as he then urged members of Congress to pass the Pro Act, a stalled measures that would expand labour protections related to employees’ rights to organise and collectively bargain in the workplace.
“That’s what unions are about, in my view: dignity and respect for people who bust their neck,” he said, pointing to apprenticeship programmes and other union protections.
“That’s why I created the White House Task Force on Worker Organization and Empowerment, to make sure the choice to join a union belongs to workers alone. And by the way: Amazon, here we come. Watch. Watch,” he added.
