Amazon has confirmed Prime Day 2022 will take place in this month

Calling all bargain hunters, we’ve got some exciting news to share with you: Amazon Prime Day will take place in July this year.

The retail giant announced the news yesterday when it released details of its first-quarter results, noting that the two-day shopping bonanza will offer savings on “products from national brands and small businesses across every category”.

The mid-summer date puts the sale event back to its traditional month. For the past two years, the retailer changed course on its major event. In 2020, it was moved to October owing to the pandemic, while in 2021, it was held in June as a result of the Olympics.

Last year saw small businesses benefit from the 48-hour sale event after the retailer offered a free £10 voucher to spend at thousands of start-ups. We expect to see something similar this year too.

With whopping discounts on everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to Apple products, gaming consoles, laptops and other tech, it’s arguably one of the best sale events of the year.

Read more:

If you want to learn more about the upcoming shopping bonanza, take a read of our Amazon Prime Day explainer, which answers all your burning questions – from what it is to the best deals to expect. We’d suggest bookmarking it too as we’ll be updating it regularly with all of the latest intel around the event.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

On the hunt for discounts? Our dedicated deals page has guides to the best offers on mattresses, laptops and more

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Amazon has confirmed Prime Day 2022 will take place in this month